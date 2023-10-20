Business News & Notes: October 19 – 25

Falls Church Cable Access Open House Today

The Falls Church Chamber hosts a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with members of City Council at 5:30 pm tonight at Meridian High School in the Daniel M. Arons Studio to celebrate new state-of-the-art equipment and rebranding as the “City of Falls Church Independent Media.” Following the ceremony, Falls Church Cable Access Corporation (FCCAC) will host an Open House at 6:00 p.m. with special guests Donna and Mark Byrne of Absurd Production Pictures. They will share their story of beginning public access and how it grew to a production company with 13 films, including 10 feature films, with DVD sales and streaming outlets. This is a free event, but school security protocols require advance registration to INTERINV@aol.com.

Webinar on Selling in Amazon’s Store

The Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a free session on Tuesday, October 24, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. for those wanting to learn how to sell in Amazon’s store. Participants will learn the fundamentals including what to sell and when, how to list and deliver products, and how to grow and scale a brand online. Learn about Amazon resources and programs for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Abby Malchow, Manager of Small Business Partnerships at Amazon, leads the session. The meeting link will be shared upon registration at clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430058.

Upcoming Chamber Business Mixer

The Falls Church Chamber will hold its monthly business mixer next Tuesday, October 24, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Murphy’s Funeral Home is hosting the event with a Halloween Theme, The Monster Mash. This is a networking event and prospective chamber members are welcome to attend.

Local Restaurants Highlighted

DC Eater acknowledged Falls Church’s Spacebar as a grilled cheese emporium in its coverage of the 14 top locations for grilled cheese in the latest issue. Citing the vegan option, it named a few of the 20 versions on the menu. Arlington Magazine did a story on new eateries that are gaining attention. These include Chasin’ Tails, NUE, Ellie Bird, and Jake’s Gourmet Popcorn. Jake’s carries over 20 flavors and provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities

Northrop Drops Space Station

Northrop Grumman announced that it will no longer develop its own commercial space station and partner instead with a competing effort, Voyager Space. Together, they will develop a fully autonomous docking system for Northrop’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft, allowing it to dock with Voyager’s Starlab space station. The collaboration will accelerate the development of Starlab.