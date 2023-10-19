School News & Notes: October 19-25, 2023

THE NATIONAL HONORS SOCIETY (NHS) induction ceremony occurred on September 26th, where MHS welcomed 80 new members into the NHS family. (Photo: Meridian High School)

MHS Band Students Ready to Work

Have any leaves that need raking? Kids that need babysitting? Garden that needs tending? A neighborhood concert you’d like musicians to play? Then consider hiring a Meridian High School musician to get the job done.

As part of the MUSIC Days fundraiser, from October 21 through December 3 Meridian High School musicians will be out in the community working to earn money for their once-in-a-lifetime trip to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April. All proceeds from these jobs goes directly to help pay for their spring trip to the Big Apple where they will play on stage at Carnegie and in a band exchange program with an arts high school in Brooklyn, NY. Let the capable, hardworking NYC-bound musicians help with odd jobs this fall.

For more information or to place a job request, visit: forms.gle/JqoAvJXJzwHDF8Ww5 or email musicdaysgmhs@gmail.com.

MHS GRADES COMPETED in friendly competition on Friday afternoon as part of the Homecoming week Pep Rally. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)

6th Graders Soar to New Heights

The “High Flying Rockets” project explores rocketry and the principles of space flight. Students in the Integrative STEM (6th grade) class taught by Dr. Ray Wu-Rorrer work in teams with supervision to construct and launch a rocket from scratch. They observe their achievements and challenges, as well as those of other student teams, complete a reflection sheet, and research the pioneers of the rocket science field.

The lesson focuses on aerospace engineering and how space flight has been achieved from an engineering vantage point. Students build and launch a model rocket and consider the forces on a rocket, Newton’s Laws, and other principles and challenges of actual space vehicle launch. They design their structure on paper, learn about aerospace engineering, launch their rocket, and share observations with their class.

Hladky Takes Helm as FCEF’s Exec. Director

The Board of Directors of the Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) has appointed Suzanne Hladky as Executive Director. FCEF was founded in 2004 and supports the Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) through three pillars: equity of access, staff readiness, and student preparedness for the 21st century. Suzanne is a familiar face in Falls Church, having served as FCEF Development Director for more than 3 years, and is a regular community volunteer in many organizations.

Suzanne replaces former Executive Director Debbie Hiscott, who has moved onto a position with another organization. Under Debbie’s leadership the ongoing partnership between the school division and the Foundation flourished. In the past five years, FCEF has raised more than $2M to support FCCPS through events like Run for the Schools, Annual Gala and Auction, Little City Scramble, as well as planned giving and annual donations.

FCCPS looks forward to working closely with Suzanne to designate those funds on great projects like the Family Assistance Fund, Super Grants, Teacher Training Grants, Memorial Scholarships and more.

Nominations Open for Employee Awards

The nomination calendar and process are changing in 2023, but the awards remain the same. The initial nomination packet requirements are shorter to reduce the burden on nominators. Following initial nominations, school employees will select their building or department nominee for each award.

Those selected as building/department nominees will be announced in November, and a more robust nomination packet will be assembled by the school community.

The division-wide selection process will follow. The winner of each award will be announced in January 2024. Contact awards@fccps.org with questions.

Community Service Project Showcase Soon

The community service project showcase will be held at the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School gymnasium on Friday, October 20 from 9:45 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. Community service projects (CSP) give students an opportunity to develop an awareness of needs in various communities and address those needs through service learning. The CSP showcase is a culmination of their research and efforts.

FCCPS Food Services Announcement

FCCPS Food Services would like to remind families that all students who get free and reduced meals get a free breakfast included. FCCPS accepts applications for the Free Reduced Meals Program at all times. Please visit the website at fccps.org/o/fccps/page/free-reduced-meals to download the application. Once the application is complete, please email it to foodservices@fccps.org.

Sustainable Clothes Swap Coming Soon

Swap the kid’s outgrown dress clothes for new ones. Get more closet space back without taking up more landfill space. Activities for grades 6-12, such as band, chorus, middle school Promenade, high school externships, etc., all require special dress-up clothes, which at this age are often outgrown before the next event. This is a chance to give those old black skirts, blazers, and button-downs a new life — and maybe make one’s life easier by bringing home the next size up.

Between now and October 20, drop off clean, gently used dress clothes suitable for grades 6-12 at 912 Lincoln Ave. and mark the calendar for in-person shopping on Oct. 24 at the Meridian cafeteria from 6 – 8 p.m.

MEHMS Celebrates 1st PBIS Reward Day

Last week was Henderson’s first PBIS Reward Day of the 2023-2024 school year. All quarter, students have been earning Bark Bucks from teachers and staff around the building for exhibiting the 10 IB Learner Profile Traits: Inquirers, Knowledgeable, Thinkers, Communicators, Principled, Open-minded, Caring, Risk-takers, Balanced, and Reflective. Thousands of Bark Bucks have been earned this year.

MHS Paws for a Cause to Host Pet Supply Drive

MHS Paw for a Cause will host a pet supply drive until Friday, October 20. Beds, toys, food, bowls, collars, treats and more can be dropped at the collection bin in the MHS office.

Support MHS Robotics at taim

Meridian HS Robotics will host a fundraiser on Friday, October 20 from 3 p.m. — 10 p.m. at taim mediterranean kitchen (7502 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Mention Meridian High School Robotics when ordering in-store; 25 percent of sales will go to the robotics team.