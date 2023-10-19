News Briefs: October 19-25, 2023

F.C. Council’s Statement Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Israeli Citizens

Falls Church’s Mayor David Tarter opened Monday’s City Council work session by reading the following statement:

“The Falls Church City Council unequivocally condemns the terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas. We are outraged by the attacks on innocent men, women and children, including the abduction of the elderly, families, and infants at gunpoint as hostages and human shields. This appalling violence has no place in the resolution of disputes.

“There can be no justification for these acts of terrorism.

“The City Council mourns the tragic loss of life and the devastating harm to so many innocent lives in this region. Many members of the Falls Church community have direct ties of family and friendship to the area. Our hearts go out to those who have suffered loss, those being held hostage, and loved ones living in terror.

“We urge members of our community, who comprise such a rich diversity of religious faiths, tolerance, and compassion to seek connection and understanding during these dark times of conflict. We hope for peace in Israel, Gaza and throughout the Middle East.”

F.C. BZA Rejects Petition for Child Care on Park Avenue

By a 3-1 vote last Thursday, the Falls Church Board of Zoning Appeals rejected a request by the Oak Park group led by Falls Church developer Bob Young to construct a child care center at the intersection of Park Avenue at Oak Streets. The center would have been occupied by the Light Bridge Academy, a national chain of day care centers. The sole yes vote came from BZA chair John Misleh.

Following the vote, Young issued the following statement:

“We were, of course, disappointed in the BZA’s decision to deny our request for 55 percent lot coverage when the City Council has so recently made it public policy to permit up to 60 percent in transition zones. Nevertheless, we believe that our proposed day care center is one of the best possible examples of a model transition use.

“A two story building instead of the three stories permitted by right housing a much-needed use in the City would seem to me to personify a model transitional use. So, at this point we will take a step back and consider our options, but we are still hoping that development of an attractive day care center will be possible.”

Only four members of the seven-member BZA were present for the meeting.

Lower Speed Limits in F.C. Coming This Fall

Falls Church City Hall has announced that, later this fall, many residential streets in the City of Falls Church will get new speed limit signs, lowering the limit to 20 miles per hour from 25 miles per hour. The City’s education campaign, ‘20 is Plenty,” includes yard signs, social media outreach, and more.

This effort supports walkability and pedestrian safety, a statement from the City cites. A speed reduction to 20 mph has life-changing results for pedestrians. Crash data has shown there is a significant improvement in pedestrian survivability in the event of a crash when drivers are traveling at 20 mph as opposed to 25 mph. Also, traveling at higher speeds narrows your field of vision as you drive, making it more difficult to see and react to people in the roadway.

Over 100 speed limit signs will be replaced in neighborhoods starting in October 2023 and will take a few weeks to complete, depending on weather. The new 20 mph speed limits legally go into effect on each street when the existing speed limit signs are replaced.

Residents can pick up a free yard sign to show support of 20 is Plenty and encourage safe driving in their neighborhood. Signs are available at the City Hall Permits Counter (East Wing, 1st Floor) during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The counter is closed the last Wednesday of the month.

Gun Control Group Wants Fairfax Candidate Investigated

This morning, Prevent Gun Tragedies, a Virginia-based gun violence prevention group, announced that it sent the Virginia Department of Elections a request for an investigation into Fairfax County School Board candidate Tony Sabio (Providence District) for auctioning off the same type of semi-automatic rifle used in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history to fund his campaign and failing to properly disclose this activity as required by Virginia law.

Sabio is challenging incumbent Karl Frisch in the November election.