Community News & Notes: October 19 – 25

Falls Church Cable Access Hosts Ribbon Cutting

Meridian High School will hold a ribbon cutting and open house for the Daniel M. Arons Memorial Studio today from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. The Open House showcases the re-opening with state-of-the-art equipment and rebranding as the “City of Falls Church Independent Media.”

Halloween Carnival Coming Soon

Grab the little goblins and ghouls for the spooktacular family fun Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 28. Activities include games, inflatables, candy, fall snacks, and more. Wristbands to participate in all activities will be available for purchase onsite and for presale at the Community Center starting October 25 for $1 per person.

Edward Jones opened a brand new, multi financial advisor office in Falls Church, at 3110 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 910, 22042. Pictured is the ribbon cutting with members of the F.C. City Council. Financial Advisors Anne Byerly, CFP, Rocco Russo, and Nicole Kaplan are assisted by Branch Office Staff Paulina Popa and Jill Gentile. (Photo: Falls Church Chamber of Commerce)

The Arc Hosts Arctoberfest

Bring the family out for Arctoberfest, a Halloween Extravaganza on Saturday, October 21. The Arc of Northern Virginia promises fun-for-all-ages and will be held at The Columbus Club, Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Road, Arlington. Tickets are on sale now and available at thearcofnova.org/arctoberfest/#tickets.

St Thomas to Host Community Fall Festival

On Saturday, October 21 from 11:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m., St Thomas Episcopal Church will hold their community fall festival at 8891 Brook Road, McLean. Food trucks, live music, free fun and games, and a pumpkin patch will be offered. Buy pumpkins to support local charities. Parking is available at Providence Baptist Church (8980 Brook Road, McLean).

Dominion Hills Fall Craft Show Celebrates 20 Years

The Dominion Hills Fall Craft Show celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Dominion Hills Area Recreation Center at 6000 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington,, between 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Twelve fine art and craft vendors will offer holiday shoppers the best in local art including jewelry, pottery, abstract and landscape paintings, artisan chocolates, bath and body products, coiled baskets and much more.

Nan Lopata and her winning entries included a neckpiece titled, “The First Men” and a brooch, “The Oracle.” Lopata won the Juror’s Choice Award at FCArt’s “Alchemy of Metal: Repurpose and Re-use” exhibit. (Photo: Susan Hillson)

PVW Fall Show at St. Andrews Coming Soon

The 25th Annual Potomac Valley Watercolorists Fall Art Show and Sale turns the spotlight on many of the region’s most highly-skilled and well-known watermedia artists.

This fine art show, which will run on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12, will feature more than 500 original works on exhibition and available for purchase.

The exhibit will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Arlington.

Civil War Memorabilia Show Coming Soon

The Civil War Books, Relics and Memorabilia Show and Sale will be held on Saturday, November 4 at the Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge. Showtime is 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 per person. For vendor registration and information, please call 703-389-1505 or email mayo5304@cox.net.

Nan Lopata Wins Award at “Alchemy of Metal” Opening

“Alchemy of Metal: Repurpose and Re-use” opened on Saturday, October 7 The entries in the show range from metal sculpture and paintings to mixed media and jewelry. Nan Lopata won the Juror’s Choice Award for her jewelry, “The Oracle” and “The First Men.”

Peter Winant, the juror for the exhibit, stated that Ms. Lopata’s entries “combined skilled craft, strong conceptual underpinnings, and composition. The artist’s interplay between the original identity of the materials used and their new, talismanic life resulted in works that are beautiful, intimate and allude strongly to their possible purposes. Both pragmatic and beautiful, these highly successful works delight the eye and incite the mind.”

Karma Yoga Hosts Community Service Event

Karma Yoga hosts a community gathering for a service project on Sunday, October 22 from 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. The group will be collecting trash in community spaces near the studio, such as sidewalks, parking lots and the sides of streets. Collected items will be disposed of or recycled. They will provide biodegradable bags and gloves for collection.

Donate Blood at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

Blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed now. Donate at the Red Cross Drive on Monday, October 30 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. 3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church, 22042. Please register at redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.

Spooky Row Fall Fest Coming This Weekend

Hold onto the broomsticks, Founders Row is bringing thrills and chills this spooky season on Saturday, October 21 from 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. for the free Spooky Row Fall Fest. Ghosts, goblins and kids of all ages can come to enjoy pumpkin decorating, face painting, lawn games and more.