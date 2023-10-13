Business News & Notes: October 12 – 18

Thompson Italian

Eater DC named Thompson Italian to their list of restaurants for “top Notch Pasta.” They mentioned the spicy meatballs and olive oil cake which have earned accolades for years, and their expansion into Old Town Alexandria. Read the full article in Eater DC at dc.eater.com/maps/best-italian-restaurants-pasta-takeout-delivery-dc

Dr. Donny John is Excel Award Finalist

The Center for Nonprofit Advancement announced that Dr. Donny John, executive director of NOVA ScriptsCentral, is a finalist of the 2023 Excel Award. The award honors exceptional nonprofit chief executives in the region, with consideration to achievements in innovation, motivation, community building, ethical integrity, and strategic leadership. Dr. John is one of three finalists. The winner is given access to a $10,000 professional development account and a $2,000 cash award to the organization to support professional development programs for the staff. Congratulations to Dr. John for being one of three finalists.

Chamber Hosts Candidates Forum

The Falls Church Chamber is hosting the Candidates Forum at Dominion Wine and Beer next Tuesday, October 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Andrew Painter is the moderator and will pose chamber questions to the four candidates: Erin Flynn, Letty Hardi, Tim Stevens and Justine Underhill. This is an opportunity to learn their positions on business-oriented issues in Falls Church city. Reservations are required by 12 noon, Monday, October 16, as well as lunch orders. There is limited space which can be reserved online at fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/chamber-event-networking-luncheon-10-17-2023-66002?calendarMonth=2023-10-01

The Red Bird Could Head Our Way

The Red Bird, a halal hot chicken restaurant, expects to open its first local permanent location in Vienna this November. A Reston franchise is expected to open next. The eatery started out in Los Angeles in 2022 and has had pop ups in Virginia and DC. The franchise has plans to expand in Northern Virginia and is reportedly negotiating leases in Falls Church, Ashburn, and Arlington.

Get Retail Ready for the Holiday Season

Tuesday, October 17, 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. – The Virginia SBDC hosts, Get Retail Ready Holiday Pres Class. The session covers best practices on plans for a successful holiday retail season. The interactive session will refine focus, identify opportunities for more traffic and sales, and create a four-part holiday action plan. For more information, visit clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900430042.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.