F.C. City Closes on 2 Homes for Affordable Ownership

The City of Falls Church announced today a significant milestone in its commitment to affordable housing with the closing of the first two homes through the City of Falls Church Affordable Homeownership Program (CFCAHP).

This is a groundbreaking initiative that addresses the growing housing affordability crisis in Northern Virginia by providing eligible residents with affordable pathways to homeownership. The program can reduce the purchase price of a home by up to $150,000 and can provide access to other homebuyer benefits, including reducing interest rates, down payment assistance, and environmental sustainability-oriented home upgrades that result in monthly savings.

“I never thought this could happen for me. It was always my dream to own a house,” said one of the new homeowners.



“My family lived in Falls Church for over a decade,” said the other new homeowner. “With the help of this program I can finally call myself a homeowner.”



So far, CFCAHP has purchased three homes from private owners. The program is managed by NHPF, a publicly supported non-profit real estate corporation that partners with local real estate professionals, financial institutions, and housing organizations. NHPF oversaw energy-efficiency upgrades for these two homes, including new appliances, HVAC systems, lighting, and building envelope improvements. A third home with two bedrooms is still available for purchase, with more homes to come.



“This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a transformative initiative aimed at increasing affordable homeownership opportunities in the City,” said City Housing Development Specialist Brenden Woodley. “It’s a remarkable program that borrows many of the features from other programs in Northern Virginia that ultimately creates something unique and special.”



“These first two closings are just the beginning of our efforts to make homeownership attainable for more of our residents,” said Dana Jones, Director of Human Services for the City. “This program is part of the City’s broader strategy to address housing affordability challenges, emphasizing the importance of long-term stability and community growth.”

“This is an important initiative to create opportunities for not just housing, but also jobs, schools, and other important resources in a high-opportunity neighborhood. We’re glad to participate in a program that helps address prior exclusionary housing policies,” said Pamela Lee, Director of Development at NHPF.



To participate in the program, buyers must meet certain eligibility requirements, be prequalified for a loan as a first-time homebuyer, and take Homebuyer Education Classes with Virginia Housing. People who are interested in participating in CFCAHP should visit www.fallschurchahp.org.



City of Falls Church property owners interested in selling homes to the City for this program can contact NHP Foundation at inquiries@fallschurchahp.org. The City offers all-cash payments at competitive prices for qualified homes.