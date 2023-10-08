Shorthanded Meridian Football Blown Out By Kettle Run

Meridian High School was a packed house on Friday night as the Mustang football team returned home for the first time in a month, hosting the 5-0 Kettle Run Cougars. It was Elementary School Night, with the chorus from local Oak Street Elementary singing the national anthem and faculty members serving as honorary captains.

Unfortunately, the Mustangs were at a disadvantage on the field from the opening kickoff, with starting QB Cruz Ruoff and key offensive weapon Luke Russell both out due to injuries. It showed, as Meridian went three-and-out on its opening possession, and it didn’t get any better from there as the home team was thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball. Kettle Run scored touchdowns on all five of its first half drives and then added a pick six just before halftime, while the Mustangs didn’t even convert a first down until their last possession of the half. The only mistake Kettle Run made throughout the first two periods was a missed extra point, and they went into the break ahead 41-0.

The onslaught continued after the intermission as the Cougars returned the second half opening kickoff to the house, then scored again on their first play from scrimmage after forcing another Meridian punt. Trailing 54-0 following an unsuccessful two-point conversion try, the Mustangs finally were able to put a solid drive together as they marched down to the opposing goal line… just to have another interception returned all the way back for a touchdown. Thankfully the annihilation finally stopped there, and Meridian was even able to get on the board as Jack Mossburg ran for a touchdown in the closing minutes. But the damage was done, and Kettle Run won by a final score of 61-6.

The loss drops Meridian to 2-4 on the year, as they currently hold a three-game losing streak ever since district play began. On the plus side, they’ll be back at home next Friday as they prepare to take on Manassas Park.

Author nick gatz