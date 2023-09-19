Falls Church Announces Road Closures Ahead of Weekend Events

The City of Falls Church Office of Communication sent the following bulletin out via email Tuesday Afternoon:

Road Closures for Two Weekend Events

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 — The City of Falls Church Police Department advises drivers about two event-related road closures this weekend, September 23-24: the Falls Church Festival on Saturday, September 23 and the Run for the Schools charity race on Sunday, September 24.

Falls Church Festival

On Saturday, September 23, portions of Little Falls St., between Park Ave. and Great Falls St., will be closed to vehicular traffic for the Falls Church Festival. No vehicular traffic will be allowed onto Little Falls St. from Park Ave. between 7 a.m. and noon. The traffic light at Little Falls St. and Park Ave. will be on flash during this time period as well.

Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., Little Falls St. at Great Falls St. will only be accessible for either Falls Church Festival or Farmers Market vendors. From 10 a.m. to noon, Little Falls St. will reopen to local traffic only from Great Falls St.

After noon, Little Falls St. will open up to all traffic in both directions.

Parking

Primary parking for the Falls Church Festival is on select sides streets and the Kaiser Permanente Garage. Please do not park in private lots.

Dedicated accessible parking for both the Farmers Market (8 a.m. to noon) and Falls Church Festival (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will be located on Great Falls St.

Run for the Schools

On Sunday, September 24, a number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place for the Run for the Schools race. From 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., the streets noted below will be closed and parking will not be permitted.

Walnut St.

Lincoln Ave. from Walnut St. to N. Spring St. and from Great Falls St. to Meridian St.

N. Spring St. from Lincoln Ave. to Fulton Ave.

Fulton Ave. from N. Spring St. to Pennsylvania Ave.

Pennsylvania Ave. from Fulton Ave. to Park Ave.

Park Ave. from Pennsylvania Ave. to N. Maple Ave.

N. Maple Ave. from Park Ave. to W. Jefferson St.

W. Jefferson St. from N. Maple Ave. to Little Falls St.

Little Falls St. from W. Jefferson St. to Great Falls St.

Great Falls St. from Little Falls St. to Lincoln Ave. and from Dorchester St. to N. West St.

Meridian St. from Lincoln Ave. to the City boundary

Dorchester Rd. from Meridian St. to Great Falls St.

N. West St. from Great Falls St. to Highland Ave.

Highland Ave. from N. West St. to Walnut St.

The above streets and designated blocks will be closed for the duration of the race. The City of Falls Church Police Department appreciates the public’s cooperation with the road closures, helping to ensure the safety of the race participants and volunteers. Roads will reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m.

