F.C. Police Looking for Assault Suspects

The following notice has been released by the City of Falls Church Office of Communications:

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 — City of Falls Church Police are looking for two men in connection with an assault around 1 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at a business in the 200 block of S. Washington Street.

One man was described as Hispanic, about 20 to 30 years old, wearing a blue or green polo shirt and blue jeans. Another man was described as Hispanic, also about 20 to 30 years old, wearing a blue and red jersey with the lettering ‘TIGO’ on the front.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Gandionko, 703-248-5284 (TTY 711) or cgandionko@fallschurchva.gov. ###