Crime Report: August 14 – 20

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, Aug 14, 10:34 AM, a business reported that on Aug 5, 12:16 PM, an unknown suspect took an item of value without paying. Suspect described as a bald male in his 30`s wearing a blue shirt and red backpack.

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, Aug 14, 10:34 AM, a business reported that on Aug 5, 4:05 PM, an unknown suspect took an item of value without paying. Suspect described as a bald male in his 30`s wearing a blue shirt and red backpack.

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, Aug 14, 10:34 AM, a business reported that on Aug 6, 10:37 AM, an unknown suspect took an item of value without paying. Suspect described as a bald male in his 30`s wearing a blue shirt and red backpack.

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, Aug 14, 10:34 AM, a business reported that on Aug 6, 11:41 AM, an unknown suspect took an item of value without paying. Suspect described as a bald male in his 30`s wearing a blue shirt and red backpack.

Trespass, Wilson Blvd, Aug 14, 9:27 PM, a male, 52, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespass.

Vandalism to Vehicle, Lincoln Ave, between 5:30 PM, Aug 14 and 7 AM, Aug 15, unknown suspect(s) broke the rear passenger window and the steering column of a 2021 Kia Rio.

Robbery, Hillwood Ave, August 15, 10:27 AM, victim was removing items from his vehicle when an unknown suspect approached from the rear and struck him twice on the head and took items of value. Suspect described as a male wearing a white shirt with blue pants. Another male stood nearby; possibly acting as a lookout for the suspect.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, Hillwood Ave, August 15,10:27 AM, a male, 34, of Annandale, VA, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute (Cocaine). He was also served with two warrants from another jurisdiction.

Larceny, S Maple Ave, between 4 PM, Aug 14, and 5 PM, Aug 15, unknown suspect(s) took an unsecured silver Giant brand cruiser bicycle.

Drunk in Public/ Trespass, Wilson Blvd, August 16, 12:11 AM, a male, 66, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public and Trespass.

Larceny, W Broad St, August 16, 6:16 PM, unknown suspect(s) took a bicycle by cutting through its lock.

Larceny from Building, S Washington St, Aug 18, 9:42 PM, two unknown suspects entered a business, accessed an interior door that was partially locked, and took items of value. Suspects described as 1) a male wearing a white t-shirt and shorts; 2) a male, wearing a black baseball hat, and an open, plaid long sleeve shirt over a white t-shirt.