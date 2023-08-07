City Hall Offices, Library Close at 3:30 p.m. on August 7

City Hall Offices and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library closed at 3:30 p.m. today, August 7, 2023, due to potentially hazardous conditions this afternoon and evening from severe weather.

The Community Center will remain open with limited staffing. Parents are requested to pick up their children early from camp.

If you were planning to attend this evening’s City Council meeting in-person to provide public comment and would prefer to do so virtually, please send an email to cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov by 7 p.m. to receive the link. In the event the meeting is postponed or canceled, additional information will be provided via the City’s standard methods of communication.

The City encourages residents to stay indoors and to monitor City channels for weather information. Announcements are made via news releases (subscribe here), City website News Flash (subscribe here), Facebook, Twitter, and Falls Church Alerts (subscribe here).

Here’s information on who to call if there are power outages or downed trees and wires:

Power Outages: Report to Dominion Energy, www.dom.com or 866-366-4357 (TTY 711).

Downed Wires: Assume any downed wires are live and do not approach or attempt to clear. Keep a distance and call Police Dispatch, 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).

Downed Trees on Buildings and Streets: Report downed trees on buildings, streets, and public property to Police Dispatch, 703-241-5053 (TTY 711), and do not attempt to remove yourself, unless instructed to do so.

Down Trees on Private Property: Downed trees on private property such as lawns are the responsibility of the property owner. Use tree contractors that are licensed in the City of Falls Church: www.fallschurchva.gov/TreeContractors.

Dark Traffic Lights: A dark or non-working traffic light should be treated as a four-way stop, which means drivers should stop completely and take turns letting each driver proceed.