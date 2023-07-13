Quinn Plan Proceeds With Beneficial Revisions

In exclusive remarks to the News-Press this Tuesday. Matthew Quinn, a principal in the Quinn Enterprises, the long-time family-owned auction house in the City of Falls Church, relayed the essence of proposed new changes to its mixed-use development plans on the 1.8 acres on S. Washington St. The changes have come as a result of public comments received in the wake of its initial presentation to the City Council and Planning Commission in April.

The revisions were the subject of a walking tour of the site Monday that drew over three dozen interested parties, including most members of the F.C. City Council, including a heroic appearance by Councilman Phil Duncan, just over two months into his recovery from double lung transplant surgery.

The latest revisions, also the subject of a lengthy City Council work session that followed the walking tour at City Hall Monday, in essence make the project, which was generally well received in its first iteration this spring, “more efficient, with a bigger park and streetscape along Maple Avenue,” as well as “bringing a net of $1.4 million to the City annually, making it perhaps the most fiscally significant project in the City,” Quinn said.

A fiscal analysis report by the Cavalry Real Estate Advisors included in the most recent submission projected a net fiscal impact of over $29 million over the next 20 years. For a City with an annual budget just over $100 million, the contribution is more than significant.

The proposal is unique in the City, especially relevant given all the other large scale mixed use developments that have been undertaken the last 20 years and the ones currently under construction. The new application is for what is titled, “The Quinn/Homestretch Senior Living/Human Care” development that seeks an amendment to the City’s Comprehensive Plan for reclassification of one parcel from “Business” to “Mixed Use,” a special exception for including residential use in a mixed-use project, and for increasing the height limit of 40 feet to up to 115 feet.

The Homestretch element involves the City’s unique and home grown contribution to ending the homelessness crisis, an amazing project that has been under the leadership of executive director Christopher Fay. It owns one of the two buildings on the site.

Following this Monday’s work session the revised plan is slated to come before the Council for preliminary action next Monday, July 17.

The project has been revised overall to see an increase in total floor area from 279,000 to 282,507 square feet, with commercial square footage adjusted from 15.5 percent to 18.6 percent of the footage, the residential footage from 84.5 percent to 81.4 percent, an increase in multifamily residential units from 227 to 233, a reduction in medical office spaces from 36,346 to 32,621 square feet, a reduction in restaurant use from 5,670 to 4,846 square feet, an increase in retail business and service spaces from 10,698 to 12,888 square feet, and an increase from 1,659 to 20,061 square feet.

The building will allow for 146 independent living units, 56 assisting living units and 32 memory care units. Parking will involve a three-story partially underground garage with 292 spaces.

The City staff, in its report to the Council, opined that the new submission “generally aligns with the City’s Comprehensive Plan and South Washington Small Area Plan and recommends the Council move ahead with it.

Author Nicholas F. Benton Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.