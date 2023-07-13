Community News & Notes: July 13 -19

Shepherd’s Center Seeks Additional Volunteer Drivers

Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church (SCMAFC), an all-volunteer organization, is seeking additional volunteers to support its mission of providing free transportation to seniors for medical and dental appointments or run errands to grocery stores and pharmacies.

For volunteers there is no minimum commitment. Volunteers are free to choose how often and when they drive.

For detailed information or to apply, please visit the Center’s website scmafc.org/volunteer or call (703) 506-2199 and leave a message.

VA Dream FC are Spring 2023 VSSL Champions

In the team’s inaugural season in the Virginia Super Soccer League (VSSL), Virginia Dream went undefeated during the regular season to become the Regular Season Champions and beat Estudiantes FC, 3-0 (goals from Jakob Asfaha, Zoumana Diarra and Terell Williamson) in the VSSL Playoff Championship thus earning the double title of Regular Season Champions and Playoff Champions.

This Saturday July 8 at 7 p.m. the Dream played their last regular season game of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) at Meridian High School. The team is in a playoff spot battle and needs a victory against Greenville FC to stay in contention. In the away game at Greenville, Virginia Dream came back from two goals down, in a thrilling show of determination, to secure a tie.

Recognizing Disability Pride Month

City Council recognized July as Disability Pride Month at their June 26 meeting with an official proclamation. Disability Pride Month is anchored around the anniversary of the adoption of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, 1990.

In addition to remembering the historic gains the ADA made in combating disability discrimination, Disability Pride Month focuses on uplifting the lived experiences and contributions of the disabled community.

In observance of the month, Mayor David Tarter urges all to respect and honor the diverse community and celebrate and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.

Fairfax Joins Property Clean Energy Program

Fairfax County is the latest locality to adopt the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. C-PACE is administered by the Virginia PACE Authority with support from the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy).

The program allows for energy efficiency improvements to be made to commercial and industrial properties by having access to low-cost, long-term financing. Property owners may invest in energy efficiency, renewable energy and water efficiency improvements. Revised PACE legislation passed in 2022 includes financing grid resiliency projects, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, stormwater management, environmental remediation, indoor air quality and the refinancing of prior projects. By passing ordinances for C-PACE, counties can use the program as an economic development tool for new construction, as well.

Beware of Phone Scammers Impersonating Officers

The City of Falls Church Police wants community members to be aware of an active phone scam in the area.

Officers have received reports stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the police department.

The law enforcement impersonator may: refer to the community member by name, tell the community member the call is being recorded, say to the community member they missed a court appearance or jury duty and state they need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest, or they may turn themselves in to jail.

Senior Citizen Housing Waitlist Open

City of Falls Church residents who are 62 years and older can apply to Fairfax County’s housing waiting list, which is open through Sunday, July 16.

Apply now to the Fairfax County Housing Waitlists at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/housing/waitlist

Need help completing the application? Call 703-246-5100 (TTY 711).

Assistance League’s Program Helps Students’ Self-esteem

Assistance League of Northern Virginia’s New Clothing for Kids Program strives to help improve students’ self-esteem by ensuring they have clothing appropriate for the seasons. The nonprofit provided more than 3300 pieces of clothing and more than 200 pairs of sneakers during the past school year to meet that goal. Those items included sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings, shirts, sweaters, underwear, socks and sneakers, as well as winter jackets, hats, gloves, and scarves.