News Briefs: June 29 — July 5

Noonan Contract Extended Through June 2027

In a specially convened meeting this Tuesday, the Falls Church City School Board unanimously voted to extend the contract for Peter J. Noonan as Superintendent of Schools through June 30, 2027.

In endorsing the new contract, board members highlighted Dr. Noonan’s commendable leadership in transparent budget management and advocating for teacher and staff pay raises, navigating a successful passing of the school’s first draft resolution for collective bargaining, the successful completion and opening of Meridian High School and cultivation and mentoring of school leaders which has led to yet another mark of growth for district student performance.

Laura Downs, School Board Chair, expressed her delight at Dr. Noonan’s continued engagement. “We’re thrilled that Dr. Noonan has chosen to carry on his impressive work with Falls Church City Public Schools,” she said. “His undivided dedication to educational equality and attention to every student’s needs is truly unmatched. Dr. Noonan has cultivated a culture of perpetual improvement, driving our superb schools to reach even greater heights. We’re truly lucky to have him at the helm of FCCPS.”

In his statement, Dr. Noonan expressed gratitude and pride at the opportunity to continue in his role. “I’m both humbled and honored to be entrusted with the ongoing stewardship of Falls Church City Public Schools,” he said. “The reputation we’ve built is unrivaled, and I’m excited further to strengthen our community relationships over the next four years.”

Before joining Falls Church City Public Schools in May 2017, Dr. Noonan served the City of Fairfax school system. This upcoming term will mark his seventh year as the ninth Superintendent of FCCPS. With the Board’s vote on Tuesday, Dr. Noonan’s original contract will be replaced with the new one that will be in effect from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027. — John Wesley Brett, F.C. Public Schools

F.C. Council Unanimously Adopts East End Area Plan

Following a lengthy public comment period during which representatives of the region’s Vietnamese American community expressed concern for the future of the Eden Center, the City of Falls Church’s unique home to scores of small predominantly Vietnamese-American owned businesses, the F.C. Council was unanimous in its adoption of the City Planning Department’s proposed East End Small Area Plan.

Vietnamese-American community leaders who lined up to address the Council were resolute in their remarks, noting that while the plan up for the vote this week does not suggest any displacement or other steps that could erode what is called the east coast’s most active and vital gathering point for their wider community in the U.S., they said they were concerned for the impact on the center of potential longer term consequences of economic development in the region. Some suggested the center be renamed Little Saigon East.

The Council expressed strong support for the concerns of the spokespersons led by Vice Mayor Letty Hardi, whose Chinese-American parents were immigrants who successfully ran a number restaurants in the region, and who made the motion, as well as by Alan Frank, spokesman for the owners of the Eden Center.

The East End Small Area Plan was unanimously adopted as “a guiding document in decision making for planning zoning, and development review, capital improvements, City regulations and policies.”

Diversity in Democratic Primary Wins Hailed

The historic diversity in the Democratic slate of nominees for the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate was hailed in comments made following last week’s primaries, as well as the lack of diversity in the Republican slate.

“We are so proud to have so many talented, qualified, hard-working individuals running for the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate,” said Democratic Party of Virginia chairwoman Susan Swecker. “This historic slate of candidates is extraordinarily prepared and ready to serve the commonwealth because it represents all Virginians.”

Fifty six percent of the Democratic candidates running for the Senate and 50 percent of those running for the House are female; and 49 percent of Democratic candidates for both the Senate and the House are candidates of color.

“The Democratic slate reflects the exceptional diversity of the commonwealth,” said DPVA Press Secretary Liam Watson. “It’s crucial for the General Assembly to look like the commonwealth it represents – it’s the single best way to ensure leadership that responds to the values of Virginians.”

Cauldron Named 2nd Best Theater Venue in N. Va.

Falls Church’s iconic black box theater, the Creative Cauldron, has been named the second best venue (to the Signature Theater) in the entire Northern Virginia region. The Northern Virginia monthly magazine made the call.

The Cauldron’s Summer Cabaret season kicks off next weekend, July 7.