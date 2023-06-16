Falls Church City Public Schools Recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post

Falls Church City Public Schools is proud to announce its selection as one of The Washington Post’s prestigious Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C., area for 2023. This esteemed recognition is based on valuable employee feedback from an anonymous survey by Energage, LLC, a trusted research partner. The survey evaluated various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Alongside government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups, and tech companies, Falls Church City Public Schools stands out as an exceptional workplace.

Bronwen Latimer, Editor of The Washington Post Top Workplaces, remarked, “For the past ten years, the Top Workplaces list has been a credible guide to companies, old and new, in the D.C. region where employees feel valued. As a new generation enters the workforce, the Post is more committed than ever to highlighting the changing landscape of work and how these companies are thriving in it.”

The Washington Post hosted a grand awards ceremony on June 15 to honor the highest-ranking organizations. This accolade signifies Falls Church City Public Schools’ commitment to fostering a positive and empowering work environment for its employees.

Superintendent Peter Noonan expressed gratitude for the recognition and its significance to the school division. He stated, “Being named one of The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces is a tremendous honor for Falls Church City Public Schools. This achievement reflects our dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive culture where our employees can thrive. We believe that when our staff feels valued and inspired, it directly translates into exceptional educational experiences for our students. This recognition motivates us to continue providing the highest quality education and fostering an environment where everyone can reach their full potential.”

For more information about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to view the complete list of this year’s esteemed honorees, please visit https://topworkplaces.com/award/washington/2023/.