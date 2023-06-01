Copperheads Baseball Win Memorial Day Tournament

By Mike Nicholas

The Falls Church Copperheads, a youth travel program featuring players from the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League, fielded teams in local Memorial Day tournaments in their 9-through 12-year-old programs. The 11U team won at the large regional Kyle’s Kamp Tournament in dominating fashion, with the 10U team taking second place in their division.

The Copperheads. (Photo: Emily Carmody)

The 11U team was dominant, scoring 47 runs in five games, while only yielding two runs. The Copperheads had strong pitching performances from Bronson Rogers, Asher Sequeira, Evan Toman, and Luca Pipia who combined for a remarkable .28 ERA, allowing just four walks and 15 hits on 93 batters faced. Defensively, the team was dominant, with 74 putouts and only two errors. Kellan McCormack, Davis Nicholas, John “Tig” Fatzinger, Harrison Carmody and Michael Downs were significant defensive contributors across the tournament. The offense was equally hot, with the team delivering 33 hits and 33 stolen bases, including Sequeira’s steal of home plate. Offensive leaders included James Owen, with multiple extra base hits, and multiple hits recorded by Landon Tucker, Hayes Vaughan, Sequeira, Pipia, McCormack, Toman, Fatzinger, and Nicholas.