News & Notes: May 4 – 10

Welcoming Refugees Apartment Furnishing

A team of 18 volunteers prepared an apartment for a family from Afghanistan on Tuesday, April 25. Now a team of seven Support Team members, Kevin Hurst, Amy & Tim Cannon, Tate Gould, Rachel Sunden, Liz Weatherly, and Mary Wilcox, will work with the family over the next 18 months to support their transition to life in the U.S. Six volunteers from Insight Property Group, whose Falls Green community is the launch partner of our Welcoming Landlord Network, joined them for the move.

Local Girl Scout Ambassador Presented AED Package

Sarina Winters, Girl Scout Ambassador from Troop 3054, presented a Philips HeartStart FRx AED Complete Value Package with American Heart Association training and certification included for 10 people to the Falls Church City Homeless Shelter to the Homeless Shelter Executive Director, Julene Jarnot, as a result of her Gold Award which she recently completed. Her research revealed the majority of cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital and the chance of survival is drastically increased if someone is able to begin chest compressions and use an AED machine before EMS arrives.

A new tree rises on West Broad Street! At the site of the Read Building, 402 W. Broad, a colorful and creative 12 foot tree was installed this week. (Photo: News-Press Photo)

Livable Communities with League of Women’s Voters

The public is invited to a program on AARP’s Livable Communities Initiative, which will take place on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. in the Senior Center Room at the Falls Church Community Center. The program will include a presentation by guest speaker Jane King, who helped develop the Livable Communities Initiative for AARP. In particular, the program will address: (1) how to get people where they want to go, whether or not they own a car; (2) how to design public spaces that foster interactions and relationships; (3) how to provide a variety of housing options; and (4) how to build places where people can live, work, shop and access healthcare. This program is co-sponsored by the Falls Church League of Women Voters, Falls Church Forward, and the Falls Church Human Services Advisory Council.

Local Nonprofit Supports Children With Cancer

Local nonprofit HopeCam will have their annual 5K on May 7, 2023, in Reston. In addition, their founder, Len Forkas, is currently climbing Mt. Everest to raise $1M to support children with cancer. Throughout his climb, he is honoring 25 newly diagnosed Hopecam kids.

Join Hopecam in helping pediatric cancer patients on Saturday, May 7 for the 5K and Walk at 1890 Preston White Drive, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Over 60 volunteers assembled at Christ Crossman Church on Sunday, April 30th, successfully packing 10,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger. Christ Crossman partnered with Rise Against Hunger to assemble the meals that were packed and shipped to those struggling with hunger. (Photo: Monti Board)

Three MHS Alums Present at STEM Conference

Congratulations to Megan Tremblay, Lauren Lobaton, and Natalia Pereddo on their presentation, showcase, and peer-review article acceptance at the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Conference.

These former Meridian High School students presented at the 2023 International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 12-15, 2023. Their presentation focused on activities completed last year for the Pallets and Planters Project. This project promoted the up-cycling of wood products to provide alternative options for wasted wood materials such as pallets.

Henderson’s “Addams Family” Opens to a Sold Out Crowd

Congratulations to the cast and crew of the “Addams Family “ musical for putting on a hilarious musical production in front of a sold-out crowd. The audience was thoroughly entertained for the whole play. During closing night, the cast showed gratitude to the leadership of director Lisa Gross and production coordinator Casey Maco, Set Designer Maddy Miller, Vocal Director Lauren Carpel, and costume designer Jen Oeschger. They also thanked the lighting and sound operators and several high schoolers who volunteered their time to help make the production a success.

Danna Lipman (lower right) celebrated her 40th birthday with her father Hal Lippman and others at Anthony’s Restaurant. (Photo: Gary Mester)

1st Taste of Tysons Corner Center to Take Place Soon

Tysons Corner Center invites locals to its 1st Annual Taste of Tysons Corner Center on Saturday, May 6th from 1-4 p.m., rain or shine. Indulge in a fun afternoon experiencing the wide array of delicious food and beverage offerings at Tysons Corner Center with food sampling, cooking demos, chef appearances, Barrel & Bushel Beer Garden, VIP Tent, live music & entertainment, giveaways, and more.

Falls Church Garden Club Presents Plant Sale

On Saturday, May 13th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Falls Church Garden Club will host its plant sale at the Falls Church Community Center. Learn everything about gardening, plants, pots, tools, gifts and decor.