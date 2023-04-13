News & Notes: April 13-19, 2023

Memorial Day Grand Marshal Is Rebecca Tax

The City of Falls Church’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Board announced that Rebecca Tax has been named the Grand Marshal for the City’s 41st Annual Memorial Day Parade. She was selected for her extensive community involvement with Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS), the Falls Church Homeless Shelter, fundraising efforts for local organizations, and all-around community support.

Tax owns two businesses with her brother, Dave: the popular N. Washington Street hangout Clare and Don’s Beach Shack and Lazy Mike’s Deli, which is just outside the City near Meridian High School. “Everyone is connected in The Little City. We have a very strong sense of community, and it’s very homey,” a letter nominating her said.

The Memorial Day Parade and Festival is set for Monday, May 29, along Park Avenue and the grounds of City Hall, 300 Park Avenue.

FCCPS School Board to Host Office Hours

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will hold “office hours” at Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St) on Wednesday, April 19th from 6:00-8:00 pm. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at: fccps.org/page/school-board.

Falls Church Home and Garden Tour

On Sunday, April 16, The Falls Church Education Foundation hosts the annual Falls Church Home and Garden Tour. Tickets are available until Friday, April 14 via fcedf.org/tour.

Last Week of TEXTURE Art Show

The TEXTURE exhibition features photographers who were invited to explore how visual or tactile surface characteristics of objects or scenes can be enhanced or downplayed through the manipulation of light and angle. Juror’s Choice and People’s Choice prizes will be awarded courtesy of a donation from DuBro Architects + Builders. It will be featured until April 16th.

The men of Chi Psi Fraternity at GMU are fundraising for a unique philanthropy project – providing an incoming, first-generation Mason student with a scholarship. (Photo: Jeremy Dorn)

Chi Psi at GMU Provides Scholarship for First-Gens

The men of Chi Psi Fraternity (Alpha Omega Delta) at George Mason University are fundraising for a unique philanthropy project – providing an incoming, first-generation George Mason student with a scholarship. They hope to raise $1,000 to offer as a scholarship to the yet to be determined student. The recipient of the scholarship will be from the George Mason Early Identification Program (EIP).

The fraternity men felt it important that a prospective college student have the significant financial barrier of college eased. They also treasure their own experiences at George Mason and wanted to provide a first-generation student the opportunity to make the same life-changing memories. The student selected to receive the scholarship will receive the award at an event on campus in early May.

ArtsFairfax Recognize Local Efforts in Arts Accessibility

ArtsFairfax announced on Wednesday, April 5 that 29 nonprofit arts organizations as recipients of the ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant.

A total of $250,000 was allocated by the County for grants distribution to the arts sector in response to the ongoing impact of the pandemic. To administer these funds, ArtsFairfax established three unique grant opportunities: Arts Access Project Support Grants, Pandemic Recovery Grants and Ticket Subsidy.

In the City of Falls Church, Falls Church Arts, the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and Wartists, Inc all received grants.

50+ Employment Expo Offers Opportunities for Job Seekers

The upcoming free Virtual 50+ Employment Expos are for all age 50+ Jobseekers.

The Expos run from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. However, they will extend the Expo until 3:00 p.m. if more employer time slots are needed. Each Expo starts with two-morning workshops created to help the age 50+ Jobseeker in their job search. In the afternoon, eight to 14 employers talk about their companies and openings and answer questions from the Jobseeker.

The NOVA Virtual 50+ Employment Expo will be held on Friday, April 14. The MoCo Virtual 50+ Employment Expos are on the Tuesdays of May 16 and June 13.

Shepherd’s Center Hosts Former White House Butler

Former White House Butler Alan DeValerio was the guest speaker for the Shepherd’s Center Lunch N Life event on March 27. Pictured next to him is Ambre Tomlinson (l) the marketing & events manager of the center and Executive Director Carolyn Pennington (r) (Photo: Ambre Tomlinson)

Former White House Butler, Alan DeValerio was the guest speaker for the Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia’s March 27, 2023, Lunch N Life event. He provided historical insight into his experiences working with the Reagan administration and serving the White House. DeValerio brought with him memorabilia from state dinners and White House holiday parties, as well as his new book entitled: A History of Entertainment in the Modern White House.