School News: March 30th – April 5th

Buy 3D Printed Jewelry to Support Robotics

The MHS robotics team, 1418, sells 3D-printed jewelry to fundraise for upcoming competitions and seasons. They must be ordered by April 1st.

For any questions, reach out to @1418roboticsmhs on Instagram or at robotics1418@gmail.com.

IB Seniors Complete Capstone Milestone

Congratulations to all 53 seniors in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program who submitted an Extended Essay – a 4,000-word self-selected research paper. This is the capstone project for the Diploma Program and a requirement in order to be eligible to earn an IB diploma.

Students had the opportunity to give and receive feedback on their Extended Essay (EE) proposals with support from Meridian staff. IB requires that students engage in reflection at three key points.

MHS Music Takes Nashville by Storm

The MHS Instrumental Music department spent four days in Nashville performing, recording, and composing music. 95 students and chaperones packed their bags to enjoy a life-changing musical adventure. Highlights of the trip included recording at RCA Studios, where Elvis recorded, performing at Vanderbilt University, writing original music at the Country Music Hall of Fame, backstage tours of the Grand Ole Opry, watching the Nashville Symphony perform Brahms Symphony No 4 and rap battles at the African American Museum of Music and so much more.

Over 150 Oak Street students competed in the Odyssey of the Mind Region Tournament, completing various tasks. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson, Jessica Hayden, Lauren Dewhurst, Martha Mathers)

MHS Robotics Honored with Award

Meridian’s Robotics Team, 1418, competed at the Week 3 CHS District Alexandria VA Event last weekend! Team 1418 was the third pick for the fifth-seeded alliance and finished fourth in the playoffs. They also won the Gracious Professionalism Award.

MHS Learns Distracted Driving Dangers

In celebration of Distracted Driving Awareness Month (April), students actively engaged with the Distracted/Impaired Driving Simulator, an immersive education tool that teaches about the dangers of distracted driving. As part of this experience, a car involved in a collision was placed in front of the school to demonstrate what could happen if a driver is involved in a distracted driving collision. The students learned that there are various causes of motor vehicle crashes, most of which are preventable.

Students Impress at Tournament

Over 150 Oak Street students competed in the Northern Virginia East Odyssey of the Mind Region 11 Tournament at Wakefield High School in Arlington this past weekend. Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program that teaches students how to think divergently by providing open-ended problems that appeal to various interests. Students solve these problems by completing various tasks.

The 24 Oak Street teams were formed in November and had been meeting with their parent volunteer coaches in preparation for this weekend. Each team solved a long-term problem and presented their solutions through performance to a panel of judges. Additionally, they had a “spontaneous” task to complete — something they could not prepare for in advance and was judged based on their ability to work as a group and their creativity.