School News: March 16th – 22nd

MHS Wind Ensemble Earns Superior Rating

The Meridian High School Wind Ensemble performed for District X Assessment with schools from Fairfax County and Alexandria City last Friday night at West Potomac High School at 7:45 pm for four adjudicators from across the country. After performing a challenging program, the ensemble received Superior or I ratings and a standing ovation. The Superior rating included a stage performance and sight reading performances where the group performed music they had never seen before. The program included an opening Spanish march, Amparito Roca, followed by Persistence and Havendance. The preparation for this results from numerous after-school rehearsals with an intense focus on the fundamentals and details of the pieces.

MHS Seeking Reviewers for Project Showcase

Meridian High School is seeking reviewers for the Middle Years Programme (MYP) Personal Project Showcase on Monday, March 13, from 10:00 —11:30 a.m.

Reviewers will visit 10-15 students and discuss their personal projects, providing feedback. Sophomore students have been working on this project for several months and are excited to share their work. If one has elementary and middle school students, this is a great opportunity to learn more about the MYP Personal Project.

Help Out the Track and Field Team

The Meridian Track & Field Team is excited to host two home meets this year. One is on Wednesday, March 29th, and the other is on Wednesday, April 12th. If one doesn’t know, track & field meets require a small village to run, and they need volunteers to help with timing, running field events, and concessions. No experience is needed. They will provide information, instructions, and all necessary materials for all volunteer positions. Sign up to help at signupgenius.com.

This fall, MHS introduced the community to their plans for sustainability. These plans included developing and promoting sustainability-focused learning experiences. (Photo: Nicole Jones)

MHS Student Auditions for VA State Band

Nate Hill has successfully auditioned for the highly prestigious Virginia State Band event to be held at the Richmond Convention Center on April 27 – 29. Virginia State Band consists of the top auditioned musicians from 16 districts. The auditions, which consist of a prepared etude, chromatic and major scales, and sight-reading, were held at James Madison University, where several hundred hopeful musicians performed. Nate is a sophomore bass clarinetist and the pianist for MHS Jazz.

Lasso Seeks Advertisers for Print Copies

The Lasso is an entirely student-run newspaper at Meridian High School. They are currently fundraising for the spring magazine and seek advertisers. The magazine will be distributed around Falls Church and at Meridian High School in early April. The money from the advertisements helps to buy print copies. This also helps fundraise for future print editions (they would like to publish a newspaper in the spring). Please reach out to eic.lasso@gmail.com if interested in purchasing an advertisement or to provide a donation.

Live Jazz & Rock Bands at Mustang Alley

Join MHS for music, mocktails, appetizers, and dance lessons as the MEH and MHS jazz ensembles and rock bands take the stage in the MEH cafeteria. This exciting new event will feature recently recorded pieces from Nashville, including the MHS Jazz and Rock Bands. This event includes free swing dance instruction. Listen to the MEH jazz band rock out. No admission; donations are welcome to support the music programs.

All Are Welcome to International Night

International Night occurs this Saturday, March 18th, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Meridian High School. Come on an adventure around the world, learn about other countries & cultures represented in our community, and enjoy international cuisine, activities, and beautiful performances. Students from MEH and Meridian High School are welcome to attend and help make this event a success by volunteering, as are parents or guardians.