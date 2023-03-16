Additional Photos Released of Grand Larceny Suspects

Police released updated photos and a new count of the suspects in a grand larceny of a jewelry store. Three men and four women are wanted; photos below.

On Friday, March 10 at about 1:45 p.m., the suspects entered Tri State Jewelers at 110 W Broad St.

Three male suspects kept the employees occupied while four female suspects walked around the store. While the employees were distracted, one female, wearing a purple dress with a white checkered design and a blue head scarf, crawled to the back room and stole approximately $500,000 worth of jewelry.

Still images of the suspects are below; there are no other higher resolution photos nor video available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Clyde Gandionko at 703-248-5284 (TTY 711) or cgandionko@fallschurchva.gov.