Calendar: March 9-15, 2023

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

CELEBRATE BELOVED POP AND R&B icon Whitney Houston with the Gay Mens Chorus of Washington, D.C. this weekend at Lincoln Theatre. (Courtesy Photo)

Chamber Networking Breakfast

Stop by for an informal gathering to meet fellow F.C. Chamber members. No agenda or cost other than your breakfast. The Original Pancake House (7395 Lee Hwy., Falls Church), 8:00 a.m. — 9:00 a.m.

EXPLORE LIGHT AND ANGLE at Texture, on display at Falls Church Arts (Photo: “A House in Browntown,” Willa Friedman)

Art Exhibit: Texture

A dynamic show featuring photographers invited to explore how light and angle enhance or downplay visual or tactile surface characteristics of objects or scenes. Falls Church Arts (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church), 11:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

1,001 Plays

An annual 10-minute play festival where students write, perform, and direct original works for the stage, exploring multiple perspectives on a single idea. Works are performed live online, followed by a talkback opportunity to share, reflect and respond. Register free at bit.ly/FCNP0323GM1. GMU School of Theater (Virtual, Online, register for link), 4:30 p.m.

Parent Education: Hidden in Plain Sight

HIPS is an awareness program educating parents on signs of risky behavior. Madison High School (2500 James Madison Dr., Door 12 Rm 32, Falls Church), 6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up

Featuring local women comedians. Kennedy Center (2700 F St. NW, Washington, DC), 8:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

GMU Mens Baseball vs. Saint Peter’s

GMU Mens Baseball takes on Saint Peter’s University. Spuhler Field (4400 University Dr., MS 3A5, Fairfax, VA), 3:00 p.m.

Book Reading and Signing: Susanne Pari

A special evening with Susanne Pari, author of In The Time of Our History, inspired by her own family’s experiences after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. An intimate yet universal story about an Iranian American family split between San Francisco and New Jersey in the late 1990s. Tensions arise as a woman reluctantly travels to her parents’ New Jersey home to honor her sister’s One Year (the Persian tradition of marking the first anniversary of someone’s death). The Fred Schnider Gallery of Art (888 N. Quincy St., Suite 102, Arlington, VA), 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Dan & Chuck

Dan & Chuck perform. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church), 6:00 p.m.

GMU Mens Volleyball vs. Limestone University

GMU Mens Volleyball takes on Limestone University. GMU Recreational Athletic Complex (4350 Banister Creek Ct., Fairfax, VA), 7:00 p.m.

(the) Unruly Theatre Project

Come enjoy a free night of laughs! (the) Unruly Improv is The Alden’s professional teen improv company dedicated to bringing comedic performances to the community. The Alden Theatre (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA), 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Spike Burton

Spike Burton performs. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad St, Falls Church), 7:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.

Margaret Cho

Comedian Margaret Cho performs. Warner Theatre (513 13th St. NW, Washington, DC), 8:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Paper Shredding and Bath Towel Drive

Bring up to five 20 lb boxes of paper to be destroyed for free before your eyes. All shredded paper is recycled. Bring a few new or gently-used bath towels to support New Hope Housing, a 501(c)(3) organization fighting homelessness in our local communities. Victory Center Parking Lot (5001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA), 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.

PrintUP! Textile Upcycling Clinic

Local printmaker and designer Chitra Sharma will breathe life into old textiles with her block printing kit. Bring in items, choose colors and blocks for them, then shop while Sharma upcycles them. Get a unique, hand-printed product and do something good for the earth! Up to four items per ticket; cost depends on size and complexity and ranges $10-$15. Trace: The Zero Waste Store (140 Church St. NW, Vienna, VA), 12:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m.

GMU Womens Softball vs. Binghamton (DH)

GMU Womens Softball takes on Binghamtom University (double-header). George Mason Softball Complex (4350 Banister Creek Ct., Fairfax, VA), 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

GMU Mens Baseball vs. Saint Peter’s (DH)

GMU Mens Baseball takes on Saint Peter’s University (double-header). Spuhler Field (4400 University Dr., MS 3A5, Fairfax, VA), 12:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Judging a Book by Its Cover: A Brief History of the Book

From codex to Kindle, parchment to paper, books have played a significant part in the development of our Western culture. This talk will look at many pictures of historically important books, examine examples of bindings hands-on, watch a short film on the construction of modern books, and try to make one as a group. Please bring a favorite book, no matter the age, size or subject. Register at bit.ly/FCNP0323MRSPL1. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Upper Floor Conf. Rm., Falls Church), 1:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Barks & Brews

Bring your canine family members for a day of live music, beer sampling, dog vendors and treats, games, prizes, and more. Shipgarten (6579 Colshire Dr., Tysons, VA), 1:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.

GMU Mens Volleyball vs. Limestone University

GMU Mens Volleyball takes on Limestone University. GMU Recreational Athletic Complex (4350 Banister Creek Ct., Fairfax, VA), 3:00 p.m.

Leprechaun Lap Bar Crawl: Clarendon

The infamous Leprechaun Lap shenanigans makes its way to Clarendon’s best bars, patios and rooftops, featuring all day drink specials, DJs, bands, signature party favors, and giveaways. Don your green! Register in advance at bit.ly/FCNP0323EB2. Clarendon area bars (Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA), 3:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.

Principe Y Principe (Prince & Prince)

Based on the children’s book King and King by Linda Haan and Stern, Príncipe y Príncipe captures the charm of fairy tales at their finest. When a Queen calls together all the unmarried princesses in the land to meet her son, he must discover which will be his true love. But it may not be a princess he’s searching for…. Performed in Spanish with English subtitles (rows E and back recommended for better subtitle viewing). Gala Theatre (3333 14th St. NW, Washington, DC), 3:00 p.m.

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra

The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra performs with Grammy winner Jason Vieaux on guitar and FSO’s own Aaron Clay on double bass. Tickets at bit.ly/FCNP0323GM2. GMU Harris Theater (4471 Aquia Creek Ln., Fairfax, VA), 8:00 p.m.

Wicked Jezabel

Wicked Jezebel performs. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church), 8:30 p.m.

Alex Parez

Alex Parez performs. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church), 9:30 p.m. — 12:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Spring Forward! Change Clocks to DST

Don’t forget to change your manual clocks forward an hour! Spring is (almost) here! Everywhere (Anywhere, All Over, USA), 2:00 a.m. — 3:00 a.m.

GMU Womens Softball vs. Binghamton

GMU Womens Softball takes on Binghamtom University. George Mason Softball Complex (4350 Banister Creek Ct., Fairfax, VA), 12:00 p.m.

GMU Mens Baseball vs. Saint Peter’s

GMU Mens Baseball takes on Saint Peter’s University. Spuhler Field (4400 University Dr., MS 3A5, Fairfax, VA), 1:00 p.m.

VA General Assembly Post-Session Review

Learn what Delegates and State Senators did in the General Assembly Session, which just ended. Ask elected leaders questions directly on issues important to you. Arlington Independent Media (2701 Wilson Blvd. #C, Arlington, VA), 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Virginia Opera: La Traviata

Set amidst the pleasure-loving and decadent French aristocracy of the 19th century, Verdi’s three-act tragic and romantic opera follows a sophisticated courtesan, Violetta, who falls in love with a man she cannot have, Alfredo Germont. Sung in Italian with English surtitles. Tickets at bit.ly/FCNP0323GM3. GMU Center for the Arts (4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, VA), 2:00 p.m.

Gay Mens Chorus of DC Presents: Whitney

Join the Gay Mens Chorus of Washington, D.C. as they celebrate beloved pop and R&B icon Whitney Houston! Enjoy dance tunes and love songs from her amazing career. Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St. NW, Washington, DC), 3:00 p.m.

Arab American Youth Program

Sponsored by the National Arab American Women’s Association. Meet other Arab American youth, discuss Arab American Heritage Month (April), and enjoy food. McLean Old Firehouse Center (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean, VA), 5:30 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Pacific Overtures

In 1853, after 200 years of stability, Japan faces an American expedition determined to open the floating kingdom to trade. The isolationist island’s reckoning with the unwelcome western influence is brilliantly illuminated through a kaleidoscope of stories about sailors, samurai, someone in a tree and two friends who choose radically different paths. Signature Theatre (3200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA), 7:00 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Fundraiser: International Every Girl Wins Day’

Aurora House is a residential counseling facility for teen girls who work hard to develop new skills and tools to put them on a better path. Come together on International Every Girl Wins Day to fundraise for what comes next with an evening benefitting the Olom-Porzel Scholarship Fund. Information and tickets at fundraiser.bid/AuroraHouse. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church), 4:30 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Town Hall w/ Congressman Don Beyer

Join Congressman Beyer for his first in-person town hall of the 118th Congress to discuss what is happening. RSVP to join at bit.ly/FCNP0323EB3. Poe Middle School (7000 Cindy Ln., Annandale, VA), 7:00 p.m.

City Council Meeting

The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. Sign up to speak at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. Watch the meeting at fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings and FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available online and on FCCTV after the meeting. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Council Chambers/Court Room, Falls Church), 7:30 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Pi Day!

Celebrate 3.14 by enjoying a slice of pie — pizza counts! Visit a Falls Church business to join the pun! Any bakery, pizza place, or grocery store (Anywhere serving pies, Falls Church), All day.

Art Exhibit: Progress was Neither Swift Nor Easy

The women represented in this exhibition are pioneers in science, engineering, and medicine who exemplify the spirit of those who have broken barriers in their lives and made significant contributions to their fields and society. National Academy of Sciences, East Gallery (2101 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC), 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

GMU Mens Baseball vs. University of Maine

GMU Mens Baseball takes on University of Maine. Spuhler Field (4400 University Dr., MS 3A5, Fairfax, VA), 2:00 p.m.

SHE:DC 2023 Artist Talk

SHE DC is an initiative correlating with Women’s History Month to illuminate and celebrate DC’s women makers and artists. Includes a curated art show featuring DMV women artists, panel discussions, popups with emerging businesses, and a final pitch competition for the SHE DC Microgrant. Shop the collection and learn more at bit.ly/FCNP0323SheDC. La Cosecha (1280 4th St. NE, Washington, DC), 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Housing Commission Meeting

City Hall (300 Park Ave., Dogwood A-B, Falls Church), 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

GMU Womens Softball vs. Coppin State University

GMU Womens Softball takes on Coppin State University. GMU Softball Complex (4350 Banister Creek Ct., Fairfax, VA), 2:00 p.m.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Upper Conf. Rm., Falls Church), 6:00 p.m.

FCPS School Board Candidate Forum

All Fairfax County School Board candidates have been invited to participate. West Springfield Government Center (6140 Rolling Rd., West Springfield, VA), 7:00 p.m.

Planning Commission Meeting

City Hall (300 Park Ave., Council Chambers/Court Room, Falls Church), 7:30 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.

Urban Forestry Commission Meeting

City Hall (300 Park Ave., Dogwood A-B, Falls Church), 7:30 p.m.

Shout Sister Shout!

Inspired by Gayle F. Wald’s Shout, Sister, Shout!, this new musical tells the story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, one of America’s most influential rock, R&B and gospel crossover singers and guitarists. Ambitious, courageous and uncompromisingly public, Tharpe became a pioneer of the women’s movement for racial and sexual equality and musical legend who redefined the national and international music scene. Tickets at my.fords.org/overview/7850. Ford’s Theatre (511 Tenth St. NW, Washington, DC), 7:30 p.m.

FANS of witty british humor will enjoy Lettice and Lovage at The Little Theatre of Alexandria. (Courtesy Photo)

Lettice and Lovage

The perfect play for fans of witty British humor! This comedy satire, written by the author of Equus and Amadeus, and written specifically for Dame Maggie Smith, centers around an overly exuberant tour guide who loves to embellish the history behind an English country house and the stoic, aesthetically-minded inspector who tries to stop her. Though fired, Lettice refuses to go without a fight. Watch as Lettice and Lotte engage in a battle to the death of all that is sacred to the Empire and to the Crown. The Little Theatre of Alexandria (600 Wolfe St., Alexandria, VA), 8:00 p.m.