School News: March 2nd – 8th

New Sounds at Talent Show Thanks to FCEF Grant

The MHS Music Department received a grant to purchase two new synthesizers and two amps to replace 25-year-old equipment. “Synthesizers have changed significantly in power and sounds they produce. Having the sounds required for the scores we are using for the musicals is crucial to the success of the orchestra and the actors, the stage crew, and the musicals. This includes performers as well as the audience.”

Girls Basketball are Region 3B Champions

Before a huge and boisterous crowd, the Varsity Girls Basketball team beat the Brentsville District Tigers for the third time this season (37-31) to claim the Region 3B Championship. Over the past four years, the Mustangs have been a 3-time District Champion, a 4-time Region Champion, State Quarter-Finalist, State Champion, and State Runner-Up.

Girls Wrestlers In First-ever VHSL-sanctioned Tournament

Congratulations to five Meridian girl wrestlers for competing in the first-ever VHSL-sanctioned wrestling tournament. Macy Brock, Megan Carpenter, Sofia Lambrecht, Mikayla Turner, and Senya Urbom competed on the mat. Congratulations to Senya for coming in 5th place.

Media Discussion Coming Soon

The FCCPS Health and Wellness Committee invites FCCPS community members to join a community-wide discussion about the effects of digital media on kids’ mental health with award-winning journalist Derek Thompson, a staff writer at The Atlantic.

The event will occur on Wednesday, March 29, from 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. in the Meridian High School auditorium.

Science Olympiad Place Fourth at Competition

The Science Olympiad team captained by Abby Lindly, Maureen Tremblay, Joy Wilson, Joyce Tadesee, Joseph Ziayee, and Joseph Cobucci achieved a 4th place at the regional competition held at Charlottesville HS.

The students will move on to the State Competition held at UVA’s campus on March 25th.

MHS Environment Club to Collect Plastic

The MHS Environmental Club asks the community to collect Plastic Film Waste and drop it off at the Meridian main entrance.

Please help by keeping plastic out of waterways by collecting plastic film. Students are asked to set up plastic film collection spaces in their homes and bring them into collection bins at school periodically.