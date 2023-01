Virginia’s U.S. Senator Tim Kaine formally announced today that he will seek another six-year term in the 2024 election.

Kaine said in a statement, “I’m officially running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to keep delivering results for Virginia. Throughout my life I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels. I love the Commonwealth and its citizens, and I want to keep being your Senator.”