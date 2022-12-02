Holiday Tree Fest Introduces New Org to Annual Tradition

The Village Preservation & Improvement Society’s Tree Festival in Falls Church is an annual tradition that allows nonprofit organizations to display their own decorated trees to raise funds and donations. This year, a new organization will be taking part in the tradition.



Lorraine O’Rourke is the committee chair of the Village Preservation & Improvement Society and said the festival is to bring awareness for all charitable organizations and nonprofits in the greater Falls Church community. Having been started seven years ago, the money raised during the festival will go to the organizations who participate.



Every year, O’Rourke said, the festival normally sees the same nonprofits, but this year will feature a new participant: Food for Others. The Fairfax-based organization distributes food to neighbors in need by “mobilizing our giving community and volunteers.” Food for Others obtains much of its food through food rescue operations and food drives, and now will receive funding by the Holiday Tree Festival.



Held at Ireland’s Four Provinces on December 2nd through December 4th, the Festival’s participating nonprofit organizations submit a fully decorated, artificial tree to be displayed throughout the weekend. Local citizens can bid on what tree they would like to take home and whoever makes the highest bid wins the tree of their choice. Donation boxes will also be available for each nonprofit. Meridian High School’s choir will also be performing during the event on Saturday evening.



Beginning last year and occurring once again this year, O’Rourke said a People’s Choice Award will be given to an organization’s tree, one can anonymously cast their vote for the best decorated tree in several categories given on a questionnaire given to people viewing the trees. O’Rourke also said the festival encourages the participating nonprofit organizations to provide any literature with their tree that explains what the organization does and how it helps the community.