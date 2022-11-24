News Briefs: November 24 – 30

Fairfax Dems Again Boost ‘Foster Kid Gift Drive’

The Fairfax Democratic Committee is again seeking support for its annual Foster Kid Gift Drive. Last year, the committee set a record for number of donations and money raised for the cause with over $48,000 in gift cards, presents, candy, and contributions going to support the county Department of Family Services and the teens and children it serves.

Co-Chaired by Fairfax County Board chair Jeff McKay and State Senator Barbara Favola, this year’s drive will help over 200 teens and children in the foster care system in Fairfax County.

Contributions are being accepted in the form of monetary gifts, Amazon Wishlist and Target Gift Cards. Any can be given at the Dec. 10 FCDC holiday party in Lake Barcroft.

F.C. Economic Development Committee to Meet Dec. 1

The usual monthly meeting of the Falls Church City Council’s Economic Development Committee co-chaired by Council members Letty Hardi and Phil Duncan will combine November and December meetings into a single Thursday, Dec. 1 meeting at the Oak Room in the Falls Church City Hall at 1 p.m., it was announced yesterday.

F.C. Education Foundation Seeks Year End Contributions

The Falls Church Education Foundation is appealing for year end contributions to continue its work in support of the Falls Church City Public Schools. This year. the FCEF disbursed over $250,000 in support of the schools.

Over $31,000 was disbursed through the Family Assistance Fund which remained a vital source of support for at-risk populations including those most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working closely with FCCPS Social Workers and the FCCPS Food Services team, the Family Assistance Fund was able to provide rapid assistance.

News-Press’ Annual Holiday Party Set for Dec. 15

The News-Press announced this week that its annual holiday party, with all friends of the paper invited, will be held at the Art Space of F.C., 700 W. Broad, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. It will feature live music by the Meridian High School jazz band and will be catered by Anthony’s Restaurant.

No RSVPs are needed.