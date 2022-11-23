Community News & Notes: November 24 – 30

F.C. Little League Celebrating Anniversary in 2023

As the first Little League in the state of Virginia, the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League is looking forward to celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2023. They are asking for the community’s help to create a special logo for the 75th anniversary and everyone is welcome to enter the Logo Contest.

Be creative and be innovative. One can design whatever they like – it just has to celebrate FCKLL’s 75 anniversary (1948 – 2023) and a love for baseball! The logo will be used on promotional materials, jerseys and merchandise throughout the 75th anniversary year. For full details and for logo submission instructions, please visit www.fckll.org or email erika@fckll.org with questions. Designs must be submitted by December 2nd to be included in the contest.

The Saint James Girl Scout Troops 5051 and 50188 recently assembled 33 boxes for Operation Christmas Child to help children ages 3 — 14 this holiday season. The troop has been working on service projects throughout the year. (Photo: Bethany Scully)

McLean Project for the Arts to Open Winter Exhibitions

McLean Project for the Arts will open its winter exhibitions—In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works (Emerson Gallery) and Trees on the Edge: Artwork in Layered Paper by Ronni Jolles (Atrium Gallery) — on December 9th, 2022. Both shows will run through February 18th, 2023, with an Opening Exhibition Reception presented by The Mather on Friday, December 9th, 2022 from 7 — 9pm. RSVP here (www.tinyurl.com/mpawinterexhibits).

MPA’s Atrium Gallery will feature Trees on the Edge: Artwork in Layered Paper by Ronni Jolles. Jolles creates beautiful paper paintings through a unique process using many different kinds of paper from all over the world. She cuts, tears and layers hundreds of pieces to build each of her images, creating works with active texture, infinite color and distinct presence. Although Jolles works with a variety of subjects, the pieces in the MPA exhibit focus on forms in the landscape as interpreted through trees. These engaging works bring the spirit of the woods alive, celebrating the beauty, strength and importance of this majestic life form.

The Atrium Gallery exhibit (Trees on the Edge) will be available for viewing during McLean Community Center operating hours. In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works will be open for visitors Tuesdays through Fridays from 1:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

ArtsFairfax Expands 2022-23 Artist Program

ArtsFairfax is expanding the Artist Residency Program to new locations throughout Fairfax County. Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the ArtsFairfax Artist Residency Program will embed professional performing and visual artists at a Fairfax County park, library, school, community center, and an affordable housing community to bring interactive arts opportunities to neighborhoods underserved in the arts.

As the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County’s local arts agency, ArtsFairfax offers services to support arts access throughout the county. For 2022-23, ArtsFairfax partners with Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS), Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL), Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA), and Wesley Housing to reach participants of all ages in areas with limited arts programming.

Through residencies ranging from one to four months, participants of all ages will benefit by working side-by-side with professional artists and receiving arts instruction that otherwise might not be available to them. These free, interactive arts experiences will provide participants with a creative outlet, help them gain skills in the arts, and foster intergenerational engagement and collaboration.

“Enchant” Transforms Nationals Park with Light Display

The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village is heading back to Nationals Park — the stadium’s third time playing host to the festive event — later this year. Enchant will officially welcome guests starting November 25.

“We’re thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston in a recent press release. “We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends.”

This year, the 4 million-light display and story-themed maze will be sponsored by the Hallmark Channel, aka the channel known for its Christmas movie lineup. The new sponsorship brings new attractions, like the “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge, Hallmark Channel wine tasting, and an opportunity to win a set visit to a future Hallmark movie.

national adoption week took place on November 7th — 13th, with local animal rescue organization Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation partnering with PetSmart Charities and BISSELL Pet Foundation to bring adoptable pets to three PetSmart locations. (Photo: PetSmart Charities)

Nominations Open for Small Business Week Awards

The Washington Metropolitan Area District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) awards program. The National Small Business Week awards issued through the Washington Metropolitan Area District Office include the following categories: Small Business Person of the Year, Northern Virginia (as well as one each, in Suburban Maryland and Washington, DC); 8(a) Graduate of the Year, Small Business Exporter of the Year; Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year; Small Business Subcontractor of the Year; Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award; and Woman’s Business Center (WBC) of the Year. To access forms, criteria, and instructions for submitting a nomination package, please visit https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/awards. All nominations must be submitted online by December 8, 2022.

Little City Gift Card Program to Start for Businesses

Businesses and Nonprofits: Participate in The Little City Gift Card Program! The City of Falls Church invites small businesses and nonprofits to become a part of their exclusive local community network that accepts The Little City Gift Card. At no cost, the e-gift card works at participating City of Falls Church businesses, boosts revenue, and allows customers to discover and support small businesses.For a limited time and while supplies last, the City of Falls Church will match gift card purchases: Customer buys a $30+ gift card and gets a free $15 gift card from the City; Customer buys a $50+ gift card and gets a free $25 gift card from the City; Customer buys a $100+ gift card and gets a free $50 gift card from the City; The City plans to start selling gift cards on Small Business Saturday, November 26.

Learn more about the program and sign up at www.fallschurchva.gov/LittleCityGiftCard.

Washington Nationals Help With Meal Distribution

Washington Nationals Philanthropies, the official charitable arm of the Washington Nationals, announced its biggest Thanksgiving food distribution to date with 800 turkeys to be given out during Turkeypalooza presented by BetMGM from Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. In partnership with BetMGM, the annual event served more families than ever before, expanding beyond the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy to support residents in need across four area locations.

Now in its fifth year, the event has continued to grow to provide families with a turkey as well as a bag of additional food, including shelf-stable items and fresh produce, to help local residents complete their Thanksgiving meals. As food prices soar and key ingredients remain scarce, this year’s distribution delivered more than 3,200 complete meals into communities where food access is already a challenge.

Turkeypalooza presented by BetMGM locations were pinpointed based on the needs of residents. In addition to its traditional location serving Nationals Youth Baseball Academy families at the Academy campus, food distribution was open to the public at Nationals Park on Monday, November 21; KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory near Scherzer Field on Tuesday, Nov. 22; and the Oakcrest Community Center in District Heights, Md. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Each location offered drive-through and walk-up distribution from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Holiday Happenings at the Workhouse Arts Center

The Workhouse Arts Center will present several holiday events and activities in November and December for visitors to shop for holiday gifts, attend performances, and take part in holiday-related arts and craft classes. In addition to these themed events, visitors can visit the Workhouse campus throughout the holiday season to browse art galleries and artist studios, attend a theater performance, and participate in numerous classes from art to music to yoga. For more information visit the Workhouse Arts Center website.

Transurban Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Express Lanes

Transurban North America celebrates 10 years since the 495 Express Lanes opened in November 2012 as the first truly dynamically-priced managed lanes system in the United States. Delivered as a public-private partnership (P3) with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the 14-mile initial segment has grown to a 65-mile system of Express Lanes operated or under development by Transurban. Over the decade, the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes have saved nearly 10 million Greater Washington Area (GWA) customers more than 33 million hours of time in one of the fastest growing regions in the U.S.

The $4 billion private-sector investment in expanded transportation choices, including Express Lanes on 495, 95 and 395, has bolstered the local economy, creating an estimated 53,000 jobs and $8 billion in economic activity that includes the growth of existing businesses and the attraction of some of the world’s largest employers. Transurban’s Express Lanes projects have also invested nearly $1 billion in Disabled Business Enterprises (DBE) and Small, Women- and Minority-Owned (SWaM) businesses in Virginia.

In commemoration of the Anniversary, Transurban has released a report detailing the significant impact the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes have had in transforming the region. In addition to the report, the annual State of the Lanes polling research that provides insights on how customers continue to value the expanded travel choices of the Express Lanes is being released. After an unprecedented shift to work-from-home, more area drivers are back on the road and the Express Lanes remain popular.