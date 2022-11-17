Beyer Hails Achievements of Pelosi as She Steps Aside

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Northern Virginia including Falls Church today issued the following statement:

“Nancy Pelosi is one of the greatest and most consequential leaders in American history.

“It is hard to overstate her legacy as a warrior for the downtrodden and the needy, a fighter for American families, and a committed public servant who helped make this country better. Her accomplishments in two decades as Democratic leader, including historic legislation on health care, on climate, on building a fairer economy, and in so many other areas, have materially improved the lives of people in this country and around the world, and will continue to do so for decades to come.

“The name ‘Nancy Pelosi’ is an indelible part of the House of Representatives as an institution, and will remain so long after her eventual departure. As a barrier-breaking party leader she has endured misogyny and threats of violence few others in her position ever faced, and through it all remained one of the strongest Speakers the Congress has ever known. She has been a guide, mentor, and teacher for generations of lawmakers, and it is hard to imagine the House without her.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Nancy Pelosi for as long as she remains a member of this body, and I thank her for her service to the United States of America.”