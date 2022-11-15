City of Falls Church Police Seek Carjacking Suspect

City of Falls Church Police are looking for a suspect described as a black male wearing a light blue or grey shirt. Before 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of Wilson Boulevard, the suspected attempted one carjacking, then carjacked a second vehicle, described as a dark blue 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Virginia tags UGF2955.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Falls Church Police, 703-248-5053 (TTY 711) or police@fallschurchva.gov.

Updates will be made through news release as they become available.