School News & Notes: October 20th – October 26th

Pumpkin Contest Coming Soon

On Friday, October 28, Oak Street Elementary Student Council will host the annual Pumpkin Contest. Carve, paint, decorate or create a pumpkin to enter in one of four categories: funniest, scariest, most life-like and most creative.

School Board Chairs to Host Office Hours

Falls Church City Public School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will be holding “office hours” at Northside Social (205 Park Avenue) on Thursday, October 27th from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Parents, students, staff and community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at https://www.fccps.org/page/school-board.

Meridian Musicians Take of FCC

Meridian Instrumental Musicians took requests, including “Twinkle, Twinkle” as they fanned throughout the community on Saturday morning to entertain and fundraise for the music department. They performed in small groups, door to door, and also played at the Farmers Market. One can support the musicians here: https://fccps-band-boosters-tag.square.site/

Disney Concert Hosted by MHS

Meridian High School and Henderson Middle School Choral Departments present “Mickey’s Music Spectacular” on Sunday, October 23rd. People can enjoy a concert of people’s favorite songs followed by treats and activities to go. Costumes are also encouraged.

The event will take place at Meridian High School, and school strongly emphasizes that people RSVP so that they have enough treats and activity materials. Admission is $5, with $20 max for families. The event is free for ages 2 and under. People may pay ahead or at the door. The event starts at 2:00 p.m.

Transportation Staff Celebrated by FCCPS

This week is Transportation Staff Appreciation Week. Falls Church City Public Schools wants to thank all of the school bus drivers and aides for all they do to ensure they are transported to/from school safely every day.

It is also National School Bus Safety Week as well. The theme for this year is “1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education.” FCCPS is asking the community to help them remind students to follow the rules on the bus, including being respectful to the bus driver and aides.

FCHS to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

On Friday, October 21st from 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. there will be a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on the Falls Church High School baseball field. This event is free and all students, faculty and community members are invited. They will have DJ Melvin spinning, foods, games and educational presentations.

First Parent Program Taking Place

Geared toward Mount Daniel Elementary and Oak Street Elementary families, the first parent program of the year will take place on October 20, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. It will be virtual and led by one therapist Rachel Bailey. Ms. Bailey specializes in working with families of kids with big emotions. She will lead a Parent Program called “Taming the Drama: Addressing Big Emotions and Reactions in Your Home.”