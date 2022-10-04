Girls Wrestling Sanctioned As Separate Sport at Meridian High School

The VHSL executive committee on Wednesday, Sept. 21, voted to sanction girls wrestling as a separate sport, the culmination of a years-long effort by advocates in the wrestling community.



Congratulations to Mustang Girls Wrestling coaches Kish Rafique and Jason Perkins for working tirelessly on this effort. In June, the Falls Church School Board approved a resolution in support of the VHSL sanctioning Girl’s Wrestling and sent a copy to all school districts urging them to do the same.

Does your daughter in grades K-12 want to learn the world’s most excellent martial art, wrestling? Please get in touch with MHS’s wrestling Coach Kish Rafique at rafiquek@fccps.org for details. (8th-12th grades can wrestle for MHS, and grades K-7 can wrestle for the Falls Church Force Wrestling Club).