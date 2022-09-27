Student Walkouts at Over 100: Virginia High Schools Set Today Protesting New Transgender Guidelines

Student walkouts at over 100 Virginia high schools, including most in Arlington and Fairfax counties, have happened or are planned for today (Tuesday, Sept. 27) to protest the new transgender guidelines adopted by the Virginia Department of Education earlier this month. The walkouts are organized by the student-led Pride Liberation Project composed of over 500 students.

Passed in 2020, “model transgender policies” of the Department of Education were originally intended to protect LGBTQ students against discrimination, but new revision “betray the original intent of the policy, instead attacking LGBTQIA+ students across Virginia,” according to the student group.