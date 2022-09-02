Theatres and Festivals Gear Up for the Fall

Signature Theatre: Signature Theatre in Arlington is starting their 2022-23 season with performances of “The Color Purple” and “No Place to Go;” the former running until October 9th and the latter until October 16th. In November and December, productions of “Into the Woods” and “Which Way to the Stage” will begin, allowing audiences to enjoy comedic and fantastical performances. Visit sigtheatre.org for more information.

Keegan Theatre: The regional premiere of “The Outsider” is coming to Keegan Theatre in Washington, D.C. until September 24th. From October 22 to November 20, Tony-Winning Composer and Lyricist William Finn presents “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” while the end of December features Keegan’s Holiday Tradition “An Irish Carol” by Matthew J. Keenan. Visit keegantheatre.com for more information.

Capital One Hall: Capital One Hall is bringing back their Broadway in Tysons for a second season. Shows such as “Tootsie,” “Hairspray,” “Anastasia” and “Get On Your Feet” will be featured from November into April, with single tickets for each show going on sale in mid-September. On September 23rd, Capital One Hall is featuring an “all-new theatrical experience” called “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” which allows guests to audition to go on stage and “feel like they stepped into the game show itself.” Visit capitalonehall.com for more information.

Creative Cauldron: Every weekend through September, Creative Cauldron in Falls Church is hosting “the best musical and musical theater talent in the DMV” with their cabaret series. From October to December, performances of “Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “The Princess and The Goblin” and “The Christmas Angel” will be shown, as well as holiday cabaret series occurring the month of December. Visit www.creativecauldron.org for more information

Providence Players: The Falls Church-based theater company Providence Players announced the first show of their fall season “November,” which opens in October. Board member and marketing lead for Providence Players David Whitehead calls “November” a humorous take on the day in the life of an “incumbent president of the United States.” Written by David Mamet in 2008, the show “makes fun of the present situation” in politics, with a “great production” and “really good cast” backing up the performance. Visit providenceplayers.org for more information.

Synetic Theater: Synetic Theater in Arlington kicks off their 2022–23 season with a show based on an Georgian epic poem “Host and Guest” from September 12 — October 2. Starting in October, “Dracula” will be showing from October 13 — November 6, and throughout the month of December, the 19th century folk tale “Snow Maiden” will be performed at Synetic until the 23rd. Visit synetictheater.org for more information.

George Mason University Center of the Arts: George Mason University Center of the Arts features a variety of performances, including shows, concerts and dances. “Grand Piano Celebration,” Mason School of Theater’s “Head Over Heels” and “Nrityagram Dance Ensemble” are just a few of the many productions the university is hosting this fall season. Visit cfa.calendar.gmu.edu for more information.

Little Theatre of Alexandria: The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2022 — 23 season begins in December with the production of Ken and Jack Ludwig’s “Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol.” Visit thelittletheatre.com for more information.

Reston Multicultural Festival: The Reston Multicultural is a celebration of the “diversity and community spirit that is found

in Reston.” The festival features a stage that will be active throughout the day with performances by National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Heritage fellows and about a dozen arts and crafts vendors who range from South America, Asia, Europe and various other cultures represented at the festival. Local and county community organizations will be on the site as well, having hands-on activities people can participate in while learning about different cultures. Visit the restoncommunitycenter.com for more information.

DC Jazzfest at the Wharf: From Saturday, September 3 — Sunday, September 4, the 18th annual DC Jazzfest will be hosted at the Wharf. Mambo Legends Orchestra, Heidi Martin and Christian McBride & Inside Straight are just a few of the many talents performing at the festival. Visit www.dcjazzfest.org for more information.

Falls Church Fall Festival: The 46th annual Falls Church Festival returns to the Little City, with events such as The Taste of Falls Church, a beer garden, live music, children’s entertainment and booths from local crafters, businesses and civic organizations. Admission is free to the public, but food, beer and amusement rides require the purchase of one or more tickets. Visit www.fallschurchva.gov for more information.

Art on the Avenue: A regional multicultural arts and music festival, the Art on the Avenue festival held in the Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria will be on October 1. Attendees will be “greeted” by more than 300 artists, musicians and food vendors, along with kids activities. Visit www.artontheavenue.org for more information.

Clarendon Day: Clarendon Day returns on Saturday, September 24 in Arlington. Known as Arlington’s “best loved and most diverse” street festival, the event includes several music stages, a large kid’s area, arts and crafts vendors, business and nonprofit exhibitors from Clarendon and the region. Foods and beverages from local and regional restaurants will also be displayed. Visit www.clarendon.org for more information.

Civil War Show: The Annual Civil War Show will be held on Saturday, September 24 — Sunday, September 25 at the Arlington Fairfax Elks Lodge. The event features 20 tables of Civil War photographs, along with the 37th Annual D.C.Antique Photo & Postcard Show.

Rosslyn Jazz Fest 2022: Jazz is back in Rosslyn this milestone year. Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, the festival is bringing a diverse lineup of four fantastic acts to the stage: Cimafunk, Mwenso & The Shakes, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, and Groove Orchestra. Visit www.rosslynva.org for more information.

Farm Day: On October 8, Falls Church’s annual Farm Day returns this year to Cherry Hill Park. Enjoy a day of old fashioned fun and activities for the whole family, including a petting farm, pony rides, pumpkin painting, scarecrow making (bring your own long pants and a sleeved shirt), live music, tours of the Cherry Hill Farmhouse and barn, blacksmith demonstrations, and more. Visit www.fallschurchva.gov for more information.

UCP Fall Art & Craft Fair: The United Christian Parish in Reston will hold its Sixth Annual Fall Art and Craft Fair on Saturday, October 29. This juried fair will showcase a wide variety of handmade items from area artists and crafters just in time for one’s holiday and gift giving needs. Glass art, wood products, hand weaving, fabric crafts, gourds, pottery, jewelry, gnomes, paintings and more will be available. Visit www.fxva.com for more information.

MPAartfest: The Mclean Project of the Arts Arts Festival focuses on the visual arts in the DMV area accompanied by “creative music” performed at the festival. Hosted in Mclean on Sunday, October 6, the music curator for the festival Ken Avis said the event tends to try to feature “creative original artists” and “local area musicians.” MPAartfest has various jazz, international and blues bands throughout the day. Visit mpaart.org for more information.

Vienna Oktoberfest: On October 1, the Vienna Oktoberfest takes place on the Town Green and historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna. The festival features live entertainment on three stages: Main Stage, Kid’s Stage and Acoustic Stage; a primary and secondary beer garden, access to beer and wine at all food locations, multinational food vendors and more. Visit viennaoktoberfest.org for more information.

City of Fairfax Fall Festival: The 46th Annual City of Fairfax Fall Festival on October 8 will feature more than 400 arts, crafts, information, food and gourmet food vendors, children’s activities and three stages of music and entertainment for all ages. Located in Old Town Fairfax, Special Events Assistant Manager for the City of Fairfax Deanna Payne said an exciting new element being featured in this year’s festival is Flippenout Productions, which are “highly skilled, professional athletes who deliver daring and bold acrobatic routines with a giant wall and a trampoline.” Visit www.fairfaxva.gov for more information.

Mosaic Fall Festival: The Mosaic Fall Festival from Saturday, September 24 — Sunday, September 25 at the Mosaic District in Fairfax will highlight live entertainment and musical performances, FRESHFARM Farmers Market with 50+ vendors and URBN market, a “unique market” of 90 handmade and vintage vendors. Beer and wine gardens will also be present at the festival. Visit mosaicdistrict.com for more information.