Letter to the Editor: Response to Last Week’s ‘Movies Coming to Founders’ Row Article

Editor,

First, very appreciative of your newspaper and the hard work you and your team put into the publication. Second, a recent article on The Movies coming to Founders Row contained (the developers’?) expectation that there will be 350,000 customers annually. Really? If open every day of the year that would be 959 customers every single day. If closed for some holidays that would be nearly 1,000 moviegoers every day. I would hope our City officials doing their estimated tax figures and revenue, along with figuring the subsidy, would do more critical thinking. Parking for all these cars? Honestly, nonsense needs to be challenged.

Greg Starr

Falls Church