Police Seek Overnight Burglary Suspects

Two suspects are wanted for an overnight burglary of Coleman Power Sports (435 S. Washington Street). At about 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, two Polaris Slingshot 3-wheeled motorcycles were stolen. The first, a 2022 blue Polaris Slingshot, is valued at $33,600. The second, a 2020 blue and black Polaris Slingshot, is valued at $40,000.

One suspect is described as a black male subject who was wearing a black hat and white t-shirt. The other is described as a male. They left on the motorcycles heading north on S. Washington Street or towards Hillwood Avenue.

The City of Falls Church Police thanks Fairfax County Police K-9 units for their assistance searching the area.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or [email protected].