Karim Daughtery (right), the new principal of Oak Street Elementary, and the schools’ John Brett (left) greeted the News Press’ Nicholas Benton (seated) at this Tuesday’s School Board meeting. (News-Press Photo)

With summer drawing to a close, Falls Church City public schools are gearing up for the arrival of students and staff to begin yet another eventful school year. But before the first day of classes begins, however, some schools have upcoming dates and events that are helpful to students and their families, as well as staff members.

John Wesley Brett, the Director of Communications for Falls Church City Public Schools, recently provided a list of dates and events for incoming students and staff. Starting in mid-August until the first day of school on August 29th, these dates focus on student orientations, staff accomplishments and much more.

According to Brett, the new year “begins in earnest” next Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15 and 16, as the five Falls Church schools welcome new teachers for orientation.

Brett stated that while it is currently unknown how many new teachers are beginning their first year at the school, the big news comes with the arrival of new Oak Street Elementary principal Karim Daughtery.

Daughtery was a former principal at a Fairfax County elementary school and is joining Falls Church City Public Schools this fall. A meet and greet for Daughtery was held on this Tuesday at City Hall. This meet and greet was introduced by Falls Church City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan and included a formal introduction of Daughtery as the new principal, as well as various highlights of her career.

Next week, on August 17 to the following Monday, returning teachers will report to work to prepare for the new year. This includes setting up their classrooms and other plans and activities to get ready,” based on the specific school.

Tuesday, August 23rd will have Falls Church City Public Schools hosting their annual staff breakfast and convocation. Brett said this is a meeting where “Superintendent Peter Noonan shares his vision for the coming year,” as well as a time to celebrate employees who reached service milestones. That afternoon and following day on August 24 will be a system-wide Professional Development time for all staff, not just teachers.

On the Thursday and Friday before the first day of school on August 29th, Brett said staff “will be working at their various work sites, schools and the central office” in preparation for the following Monday.

For younger students attending Mount Daniel Elementary School, there will be a “Meet the Teacher” event for Kindergarteners all day on Friday, August 25th, and for first and second grade students from 2 p.m. — 3 p.m. the same day.

For the neighboring Fairfax County Public Schools, the first day of class begins on August 22nd, a week before the Falls Church schools. New teacher training occurs from August 8 to the 15, with a staff development day ending out the week on Friday, August 12. The week before students arrive for their first day is filled with two school planning days, two teacher workdays and one staff development day.