Legals 8-4-2022

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
IN THE FAMILY COURT
FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY OF HORRY
Nur Salah Abushakra
Plaintiff,
FAMILY COURT COVERSHEET
vs.
Yaser Mahmoudelkhatib
Defendant.
Docket No. 2022-DR-26-
NOTE: The coversheet and information contained
herein neither replaces nor supplements
the filing and service of pleadings or
other papers as required by law. This form is
required for docketing purposes for the Clerk
of Court and must be signed and dated, and
filled out completely. A copy of this coversheet
must be served on the defendant(s)
along with the Summons and Complaint.
Submitted by:
Lisa M. Carver
SC Bar #
68311
Address:
8203 Nigels Dr Ste 201
Telephone #
(843) 213-1576
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Fax #
(843) 213-1588
Email:
Other:
DOCKETING INFORMATION
■ This case is subject to MEDIATION pursuant
to the Family Court Alternative Dispute
Resolution Rules.
□ This case is exempt from ADR (certificate
attached).
Nature of Action Codes
(Check One)
Marital Dissolution
Support
□ Divorce (110)
□ Annulment (120)
□ Separate Support and Maintenance (130)
□ Registration of Foreign Divorce Decree –
without support/custody (190)
□ Registration of Foreign Divorce Decree –
with support/custody (191)
□ Marital Dissolution – Other (199)
Abuse and Neglect
□ Abuse and Neglect – Child (210)
□ Abuse and Neglect – Adult (220)
□ Abuse and Neglect – Other (299)
Juvenile Delinquency
□ Truancy (311)
□ Incorrigible (312)
□ Runaway (313)
□ Criminal Offense – Drug (315)
□ Criminal Offense – Against a Person (316)
□ Criminal Offense – Property (317)
□ Criminal Offense – Public Order (318)
□ Criminal Offense – Other (320)
□ Juvenile Delinquency – Other (399)
Protection from Domestic Abuse
□ Domestic Abuse – Intimate Partner (410)
□ Domestic Abuse – Minor (420)
□ Registration of Foreign Order of Protection
(490)
□ Domestic Abuse – Other (499)
Support
□ Child Support – Private (501)
□ Child Support – Administrative Process
(502)
□ Child Support – Judicial Process (503)
□ Registration of Foreign Order of Support
(504)
□ UIFSA – Outgoing (505)
□ UIFSA – Incoming (506)
□ Modification of Child Support – Private
(507)
□ Modification of Child Support – DSS (508)
□ Modification of Alimony (525)
□ College Expenses (530)
□ Support – Other (599)
Custody/Visitation
□ Child Custody/Visitation (610)
□ Modification of Custody/Visitation (615)
□ Temporary Custody – Nonparent (616)
■ Registration of Foreign Child Custody Order
(690)
□ Visitation Involvement Parenting (VIP)
(DSS only) (691)
□ Custody/Visitation – Other (699)
Miscellaneous Actions
□ Name Change (710)
□ Correction/Birth Record (720)
□ Judicial Bypass (730)
□ Adoption (740)
□ Foreign Adoption (741)
□ Post Dissolution Equitable Distribution
(750)
□ Paternity – Private (761)
□ Paternity – DSS (762)
□ Termination of Parental Rights – Private
(771)
□ Termination of Parental Rights – DSS
(772)
□ Miscellaneous Actions – Others (799)
Submitting Party Signature: __________
___________________________ Date:
_________________________
Custodial Parent (if applicable): Nur Salah
Abushakra
Effective January 1, 2016, family court actions in
all counties are subject to mediation. Under the
provisions of the Supreme Court’s Rules for Alternative
Dispute Resolution (ADR), mediation
is defined as an informal process in which a thirdparty
mediator facilitates settlement discussions
between parties. Any settlement is voluntary. In
the absence of settlement, the parties lose none of
their rights to trial.
Also under the ADR Rules, the parties may agree
on a mediator or the Clerk of Court will appoint
a mediator from the certified list. If the Clerk appoints
a mediator from the list, the mediator will
be certified by the Board of Arbitrator and Mediator
Certification and may be either a lawyer, a
licensed mental health professional or any other
individual meeting the certification requirements.
Whether or not the mediator is a lawyer, if appointed
by the court, the charge per hour is set at
a specified amount under the provisions of ADR
Rule 9. Parties are responsible for payment of the
mediator as set out in ADR Rule 9.
SUPREME COURT RULES REQUIRE MEDIATION
OF ALL CONTESTED DOMESTIC
RELATIONS ACTIONS. IF THE DOCKETING
INFORMATION ON PAGE 1 OF THIS
COVERSHEET INDICATES THAT THIS
CASE IS SUBJECT TO MEDIATION YOU
ARE NOTIFIED THAT MEDIATED SETTLEMENT
CONFERENCES ARE REQUIRED
IN THIS CASE, AND THAT THE COURTANNEXED
ADR RULES SHALL APPLY
TO ALL CASES IN WHICH MEDIATION IS
REQUIRED. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
CONCERNING THE PROCESS
AND TIME FRAMES, PLEASE CONSULT
THE ADR RULES. KEY SECTIONS OF THE
RULES ARE IDENTIFIED BELOW.
CONTESTED ACTIONS INVOLVING CUSTODY
AND VISITATION
Rule 3
Actions Subject to ADR
Rule 4(d)(1)(3)(4) &(5)
Appointment of Mediator by Family Court
Rule 5(g)
Scheduling in Family Court
Rule 6(g)
Agreement in Family Court
Rule 7(f)
Reporting Results of Conference
Rule 9
Compensation of Neutral
ALL OTHER CONTESTED ACTIONS
Rule 3
Actions Subject to ADR
Rule 4(d)(2)(3)(4) &(5)
Appointment of Mediator by Family Court
Rule 5(g)
Scheduling in Family Court
Rule 6(g)
Agreement in Family Court
Rule 7(f)
Reporting Results of Conference
Rule 9
Compensation of Neutral
Indigent Cases: Where a mediator has been appointed,
a party may move before the Chief Judge
for Administrative Purposes to be exempted from
payment of neutral fees and expenses based upon
indigency. Determination of indigency shall be
in the sole discretion of the Chief Judge for Administrative
Purposes. Application of a party to
be exempt from payment of neutral fees due to
indigency should be filed prior to the scheduling
of the ADR conference.
Please Note: Attendance at mediated
settlement conferences is mandatory. You
must comply with the Supreme Court rules
regarding court-ordered mediation. Failure
to do so may affect your case and may
result in sanctions.
