Legals 8-4-2022

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE FAMILY COURT

FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF HORRY

Nur Salah Abushakra

Plaintiff,

FAMILY COURT COVERSHEET

vs.

Yaser Mahmoudelkhatib

Defendant.

Docket No. 2022-DR-26-

NOTE: The coversheet and information contained

herein neither replaces nor supplements

the filing and service of pleadings or

other papers as required by law. This form is

required for docketing purposes for the Clerk

of Court and must be signed and dated, and

filled out completely. A copy of this coversheet

must be served on the defendant(s)

along with the Summons and Complaint.

Submitted by:

Lisa M. Carver

SC Bar #

68311

Address:

8203 Nigels Dr Ste 201

Telephone #

(843) 213-1576

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Fax #

(843) 213-1588

Email:

[email protected]

Other:

DOCKETING INFORMATION

■ This case is subject to MEDIATION pursuant

to the Family Court Alternative Dispute

Resolution Rules.

□ This case is exempt from ADR (certificate

attached).

Nature of Action Codes

(Check One)

Marital Dissolution

Support

□ Divorce (110)

□ Annulment (120)

□ Separate Support and Maintenance (130)

□ Registration of Foreign Divorce Decree –

without support/custody (190)

□ Registration of Foreign Divorce Decree –

with support/custody (191)

□ Marital Dissolution – Other (199)

Abuse and Neglect

□ Abuse and Neglect – Child (210)

□ Abuse and Neglect – Adult (220)

□ Abuse and Neglect – Other (299)

Juvenile Delinquency

□ Truancy (311)

□ Incorrigible (312)

□ Runaway (313)

□ Criminal Offense – Drug (315)

□ Criminal Offense – Against a Person (316)

□ Criminal Offense – Property (317)

□ Criminal Offense – Public Order (318)

□ Criminal Offense – Other (320)

□ Juvenile Delinquency – Other (399)

Protection from Domestic Abuse

□ Domestic Abuse – Intimate Partner (410)

□ Domestic Abuse – Minor (420)

□ Registration of Foreign Order of Protection

(490)

□ Domestic Abuse – Other (499)

Support

□ Child Support – Private (501)

□ Child Support – Administrative Process

(502)

□ Child Support – Judicial Process (503)

□ Registration of Foreign Order of Support

(504)

□ UIFSA – Outgoing (505)

□ UIFSA – Incoming (506)

□ Modification of Child Support – Private

(507)

□ Modification of Child Support – DSS (508)

□ Modification of Alimony (525)

□ College Expenses (530)

□ Support – Other (599)

Custody/Visitation

□ Child Custody/Visitation (610)

□ Modification of Custody/Visitation (615)

□ Temporary Custody – Nonparent (616)

■ Registration of Foreign Child Custody Order

(690)

□ Visitation Involvement Parenting (VIP)

(DSS only) (691)

□ Custody/Visitation – Other (699)

Miscellaneous Actions

□ Name Change (710)

□ Correction/Birth Record (720)

□ Judicial Bypass (730)

□ Adoption (740)

□ Foreign Adoption (741)

□ Post Dissolution Equitable Distribution

(750)

□ Paternity – Private (761)

□ Paternity – DSS (762)

□ Termination of Parental Rights – Private

(771)

□ Termination of Parental Rights – DSS

(772)

□ Miscellaneous Actions – Others (799)

Submitting Party Signature: __________

___________________________ Date:

_________________________

Custodial Parent (if applicable): Nur Salah

Abushakra

Effective January 1, 2016, family court actions in

all counties are subject to mediation. Under the

provisions of the Supreme Court’s Rules for Alternative

Dispute Resolution (ADR), mediation

is defined as an informal process in which a thirdparty

mediator facilitates settlement discussions

between parties. Any settlement is voluntary. In

the absence of settlement, the parties lose none of

their rights to trial.

Also under the ADR Rules, the parties may agree

on a mediator or the Clerk of Court will appoint

a mediator from the certified list. If the Clerk appoints

a mediator from the list, the mediator will

be certified by the Board of Arbitrator and Mediator

Certification and may be either a lawyer, a

licensed mental health professional or any other

individual meeting the certification requirements.

Whether or not the mediator is a lawyer, if appointed

by the court, the charge per hour is set at

a specified amount under the provisions of ADR

Rule 9. Parties are responsible for payment of the

mediator as set out in ADR Rule 9.

SUPREME COURT RULES REQUIRE MEDIATION

OF ALL CONTESTED DOMESTIC

RELATIONS ACTIONS. IF THE DOCKETING

INFORMATION ON PAGE 1 OF THIS

COVERSHEET INDICATES THAT THIS

CASE IS SUBJECT TO MEDIATION YOU

ARE NOTIFIED THAT MEDIATED SETTLEMENT

CONFERENCES ARE REQUIRED

IN THIS CASE, AND THAT THE COURTANNEXED

ADR RULES SHALL APPLY

TO ALL CASES IN WHICH MEDIATION IS

REQUIRED. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

CONCERNING THE PROCESS

AND TIME FRAMES, PLEASE CONSULT

THE ADR RULES. KEY SECTIONS OF THE

RULES ARE IDENTIFIED BELOW.

CONTESTED ACTIONS INVOLVING CUSTODY

AND VISITATION

Rule 3

Actions Subject to ADR

Rule 4(d)(1)(3)(4) &(5)

Appointment of Mediator by Family Court

Rule 5(g)

Scheduling in Family Court

Rule 6(g)

Agreement in Family Court

Rule 7(f)

Reporting Results of Conference

Rule 9

Compensation of Neutral

ALL OTHER CONTESTED ACTIONS

Rule 3

Actions Subject to ADR

Rule 4(d)(2)(3)(4) &(5)

Appointment of Mediator by Family Court

Rule 5(g)

Scheduling in Family Court

Rule 6(g)

Agreement in Family Court

Rule 7(f)

Reporting Results of Conference

Rule 9

Compensation of Neutral

Indigent Cases: Where a mediator has been appointed,

a party may move before the Chief Judge

for Administrative Purposes to be exempted from

payment of neutral fees and expenses based upon

indigency. Determination of indigency shall be

in the sole discretion of the Chief Judge for Administrative

Purposes. Application of a party to

be exempt from payment of neutral fees due to

indigency should be filed prior to the scheduling

of the ADR conference.

Please Note: Attendance at mediated

settlement conferences is mandatory. You

must comply with the Supreme Court rules

regarding court-ordered mediation. Failure

to do so may affect your case and may

result in sanctions.

Volunteers who live in the City of Falls

Church are needed to serve on the boards

and commissions listed below. Contact

the City Clerk’s Office (703-248-5014,

[email protected],

or www.fallschurchva.gov/BC) for an

application form or more information.

Positions advertised for more than one

month may be filled during each

subsequent month.

Architectural Advisory Board

Arts & Humanities Council of Falls Church

Aurora House Citizens’ Advisory Committee

Board of Equalization

Board of Zoning Appeals (Alternate)

City Employee Review Board

Historical Commission

Housing Commission

Human Services Advisory Council

Library Board of Trustees

Planning Commission

Recreation and Parks Advisory Board

Retirement Board

Regional Boards/Commissions

Health Systems Agency of Northern Virginia

Long Term Care Coordinating Council

Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Commission

Virginia Career Works Northern Region

Ad Hoc Committee

Sold Waste Management Plan Advisory

Committee: This Committee will advise the

City Council in the development of the City’s

20-year Solid Waste Management Plan.

Invitation For Bids (IFB)

IFB 0823-22-TBCI

Trammel Branch Culvert Improvements

Phase 2

City of Falls Church

PASSWORD PROTECTED ELECTRONIC

BIDS (SEALED) will be accepted by the City

of Falls Church by electronic submission to

the Purchasing Agent, James Wise, [email protected]

fallschurchva.gov (email) for the provision

of Trammel Branch Culvert Improvements

Phase 2 Project. This IFB is being supported,

in whole or in part, by federal award number

[SLFRP2614] awarded to the City by the U.S.

Department of the Treasury.

Due date for the electronic submission of Bids

is Tuesday, August 23, 2022 @ 11:00 AM. A

Non-Mandatory Virtual Pre-Bid Conference

will be held via Microsoft Teams on August

9, 2022 (see the IFB for details). A copy of

the IFB which includes all details and requirements

may be downloaded from the City of

Falls Church’s procurement website: www.

fallschurchva.gov/Bids. Notice of the IFB may

also be accessed via eVA, the Commonwealth

of Virginia’s electronic procurement portal for

registered suppliers, www.eva.virginia.gov.

For more information and/or questions regarding

this IFB contact the City’s Purchasing

Agent; (703) 248-5007; [email protected]

gov. To request a reasonable accommodation

for any type of disability, call 703 248-5007

(TTY 711).