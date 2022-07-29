Beyer Hails Passage Of “Transformational Science Bill”

CHIPS and Science Act contains first NASA Authorization in five years

Yesterday, Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), a longtime member of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the Chair of its Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, voted for the CHIPS and Science Act, which passed the House on a bipartisan vote. The bill now goes to President Biden’s desk for signature.

The bill contained the first NASA authorization passed by Congress in over five years, which Beyer identified as a top priority for the session when he took the subcommittee gavel. Beyer and the Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Majority staff were heavily involved in negotiating the terms of the authorization as part of larger conference discussions for the bill throughout the summer. The legislation also contains several bills written by Beyer, including the Cleaner, Quieter Airplanes Act, the NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Act, and the National Secure Data Service Act.

The CHIPS and Science Act also contains landmark scientific research bills which the House Science Committee spent years negotiating, drafting, and advancing, including the NSF for the Future Act, the DOE Science for the Future Act, and the NIST for the Future Act, as well as a swathe of provisions intended to build and diversify America’s STEM workforce. Beyer’s district contains the National Science Foundation headquarters, and the bipartisan Fusion Energy Caucus, which Beyer founded, helped secure authorization for significant fusion energy investments in the DOE Science for the Future Act.

Beyer said:

“The CHIPS and Science Act is a transformational science bill that will create jobs, boost our economy, and put America on a stronger, more competitive path for years to come.

“This bill’s investments in research, innovation, and American manufacturing will bolster our leadership across the globe. We passed broad provisions to support NSF, NIST, and the Department of Energy, and continued our increasing commitment to the development of clean, safe fusion energy. The bill contained several measures I wrote, including the Cleaner, Quieter Airplanes Act, and the National Secure Data Service Act.”

“Finally, I am thrilled to have helped craft and secure the first NASA authorization in five years. I commend the staff of the Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee, led by the indefatigable Pamela Whitney, as well as my own space policy advisor Grace Rubinger, who put in countless hours to help make this a reality. And I thank congressional leaders, including Chairwoman Johnson and her team, Ranking Members Lucas and Babin, Chairs Cantwell and Hickenlooper, and Ranking Member Wicker for their good faith negotiation, which was supported throughout by Administrator Nelson and his staff. This bill is a big win for space policy, the U.S. space program, and NASA.”