Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Kirsten Fatzinger

It’s been an exciting June for baseball players in Falls Church!

The Red (age 8 — 10) and Blue (age 9 — 11) teams have wrapped their pool play campaigns, but the Majors White team (age 10 — 12) is just getting started.

Come out and cheer for the Majors White team at the following home games at Westgate Elementary: Saturday, July 2, beginning at 10 a.m.; Sunday, July 3, at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, July 5, at 7p.m.

Majors Team Manager: Julie Herlands; Coaches: Brian Hegenbart and Erick Torres; Assistant Coaches: Bill Ackerman, Sean Mullin, Chris Scully.

Team members include: Henry Ackerman, Christopher Capannola, Jude Fears, Gavin Hegenbart, Kemper Morrison, Jack Mullin, Elijah Petty, Matteo Pipia, Patrick Scully, Flynn Sheinkin, Christopher Thompson, Luke Torres and Griffin Wishrad.

THE FALLS CHURCH KIWANIS LITTLE LEAGUE Majors “White Team,” consisting of players ages 10 — 12. (Photo: Denise Mullin)

The Falls Church Kiwanis Little League is an all-volunteer organization and Julie Herlands is one of those outstanding volunteers.

This summer, Herlands is managing the Majors All Star team — the first woman to do so in many years. Coach Julie has been a key figure in FCKLL for a dozen years, during which time she has been a Manager and/or coach at many levels.

Herlands serves on the Board of Directors, most recently as Single A Level Coordinator and Assistant Scheduler. She is moving to a new Board role as Development Coordinator this fall, but first, All Stars!

The League is grateful to Julie and her family for all their contributions, and appreciates her as a strong woman role model for the boys and girls who play baseball in our community.

Good luck in July, Coach Julie and team! Go Falls Church!