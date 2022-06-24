Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

The All-Star tournament has started for two of FCKLL’s teams and they’re both off to a great start! The Blue Team (ages 9-11; managed by Joe Greiner) blasted off their tournament play with a commanding 15-0 win over the Mason District All Stars. Teddy Greiner dominated the mound by throwing a perfect game to include eight strikeouts.

On the offensive side, the bats were hot with Drew Fay, Teddy Greiner, Liam Horgan, Xander Wagner, Asher Sequeira, Harrison Carmody, Cole Beck and Davis Nicholas each with a hit.

Aidan Ortiz had a game for the record books going three for three at the plate.

The Falls Church Kiwanis Little League “Blue Team.” (Photo: Paige Greiner.)

The Red Team (ages 8-10; managed by Nick Toman) started off their tournament season with a heartbreaking 7-5 loss in extra innings to Arlington. The Red Team was down the until the bottom of the 6th inning when Will Wood singled on the first pitch, scoring two runs and the crowd went wild. The big sixth inning featured contributions from Tig Fatzinger and Aidan Izawa.

Fired up by their loss on Saturday, the Red Team came out hot against McLean on Sunday finishing Father’s Day with a 10-0 win. Pitching the entire game, Luca Pipia was brilliant on the mound allowing no hits for the game.

The game featured hits by the Red Team from Aidan Izawa and Will Wood. James Gilroy and Evan Toman were unstoppable at the plate each going three for three. The Blue team is back in action tonight against McLean, Arlington (Saturday) and Reston Herndon (Sunday).

The Red Team will battle a second team from Arlington Saturday. Visit fckll.org for the full tournament schedule and make plans to attend the games!