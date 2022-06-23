Falls Church Calendar: June 23 – 29, 2022

Local Events

Thursday, June 23

Write Like a Pro with YA Author Christina June. Young Adult author Christina June will be at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) to talk about things like plot, dialogue and worldbuilding, from 1 — 2 p.m. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov.

Friday, June 24

Chess Club for Kids. The club meetings include practice games and chess instruction. Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the Farmers Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey and more. Covid-19 guidelines observed. City Hall parking lot (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Arlington Pride Festival 2022. Arlington’s first Pride celebration, to be held at Gateway Park in the Rosslyn Neighborhood. The event will feature live shows, vendors, food and a wide variety of entertainment. Free to attend; metro-accessible. For more information, visit arlingtonva.us. 12 — 7 p.m.

Kids in Motion. An interactive experience for kids ages 3 — 8, with one adult caregiver, designed to teach them healthy fitness habits. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

Movie Night at Thomas Jefferson Public Library. Thomas Jefferson Public Library will host a screening of “Luca,” rated PG. No food allowed. First come, first served. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 3:30 — 5 p.m.

After Hours Teen Zone. Woodrow Wilson Library invites teens ages 12 — 18 to hang out with friends, eat pizza, play games and do an optional craft activity. Attendees must have reliable transportation home at the end of the evening. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church.) 6 — 9 p.m.

Lorenzo the Great. Local magician Lorenzo the Great will make his return to Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). Best for ages 4 and up. Space limited.11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, produce, dairy, baked goods and other local finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more info. (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Black + White Exhibition at FC Arts (Last Day). Featuring art done specifically in black, white and gray, this Falls Church Arts exhibit includes paintings, drawings, collages and sculpture. The F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). Open Tuesday — Friday from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. For more information, visit fallschurcharts.org/blackwhite.

Monday, June 27

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. when only one meeting is held. The public can address the Council on any topic during the public comment period; those interested in speaking can sign up at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. Meetings can be viewed online at fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings or on FCCTV. Meetings take place in Council Chambers (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Great Books Discussion Series. The group will discuss “Death In Venice” by Thomas Mann over Zoom. Email Marshall Webster at [email protected] for a Zoom invite. Organized by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Summer Crafternoon: Treasure Chests. Students in rising Grades K — 5 are invited to join Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church) for a Treasure Chest craft program. Attendees will be decorating treasure chests to store the library’s most valuable treasures. 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, June 23

Henry K. Noble. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Mary Fahl (Formerly of October Project). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Black Crowes. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $47. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Friday, June 24

Chris Colletta & the State Secrets. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Tribute to Tom Petty: Scott Kurt & Memphis 59 with Jon Carroll. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $25. 7:30 p.m.

Janiva Magness. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Alex “The Red” Parez. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, June 25

Ramaan. The Casual Pint (6410 Arlington Blvd, Suite E, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-286-0995.

Steely Dan. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $48. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Pieces of a Dream. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Adam Forbes. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, June 26

Ramon & Kamaka. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-532-9283.

The Music of Cream: Will Johns & Kofi Baker. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Rebecca Loebe and Crys Matthews. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Monday, June 27

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, June 23

Jersey Boys. This musical takes audiences behind the scenes of the iconic American group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as they make their way from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Jersey Boys,” presented by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F St, NW, Washington, DC), is 2 hours and 40 minutes long (including intermission) and will run now — Sunday, June 26. Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed; for more information on the Kennedy Center’s Covid-19 Safety Plan, visit kennedy-center.org/visit/covid-safety. For more information about “Jersey Boys,” visit kennedy-center.org.

Friday, June 24

The American Plan. Written by Richard Greenberg, “The American Plan” centers on Eva Adler, a widow in 1960’s New York state and her daughter, Lili, a socially-awkward 20-year old. After meeting Nick Lockridge, an aspiring architect engaged to another woman, Lili and Nick fall in love. Eva, seeking to control Lili, embarks on discrediting Nick and destroying their summer love affair. This production of “The American Plan,” presented by NOVA Nightsky Theater, will be shown on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Falls Church Presbyterian Church, located at 225 E Broad St, Falls Church, VA. This production of “The American Plan” is directed by Paul DiSalvo and stars Constance Meade as Lili Adler, Mara Rosenberg as Eva Adler and Zach Adams as Nick Lockridge. For more information, visit novanightskytheater.com.

Broadway in the Park. A night of show tunes under the stars presented at Wolf Trap, starring two of Broadway’s Tony-Award winning leading ladies, Keilli O’Hara and Adrienne Warren. The show will feature songs from musicals such as “West Side Story,” “The Wiz,” “Gypsy” and other popular titles. Broadway in the Park begins at 8 p.m. at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center (1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA). Tickets for this event start at $30. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sigtheatre.org.

Sunday, June 25

Playing Juliet and Casting Othello (Last Day). Presented by the Providence Players of Fairfax, “Playing Juliet and Casting Othello” centers on the New Vistas Theatre Company as they prepare to stage Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and “Othello” with a multi-racial cast. Wendy, the determined White director, casts her long-time Black friend Georgia in the role of Juliet. Tempers soon begin to flare, however, when Jimmy, Georgia’s boyfriend, tries to prevent her from participating in the production. Later, as the group puts on “Othello,” Jimmy, now married to the pregnant Georgia and having grown accustomed to being a stand-in for the leading man during rehearsals, is on his way to becoming Othello — despite his lack of training. Friendship soon turns into discord as Georgia vigorously opposes Jimmy’s casting. In these companion one-acts, issues of race, class and gender emerge as the Bard brings out hidden fears, animosities, love and laughter among this company of players. The play begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information on “Playing Juliet and Casting Othello,” visit providenceplayers.org or call 703-425-6782. Performances take place at the James Lee Community Center Theater, located at 2855 Annandale Rd, Falls Church, VA.

Madcap Puppets: Jack and the Gentle Giant (Last Day). Jack returns in this sequel to the iconic fairy tale in a story that highlights his son, Leo, who doesn’t wish to be a giant conqueror. He’d rather tell giant stories with his friend Tulip, the castle fairy. This family-friendly show takes place in Wolf Trap’s Theatre-in-the-Woods, located at 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA., beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $12; children under 2 years of age get in free. Wolf Trap’s Covid-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed. For more information, visit wolftrap.org.



A Romantic Voyage. The Washington Sinfonietta will perform a program that includes Carl Maria von Weber’s “Overture to Der Freischuetz,” Franz Schubert’s iconic “Unfinished” “Symphony No. 8” and Richard Strauss’ “Serenade in E-flat Major.” Internationally renowned pianist Rachel Franklin will join the orchestra for Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Concerto No. 5,” along with a special encore of Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.” The presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Falls Church Episcopal (166 East Broad St, Falls Church) and is dedicated as a memorial tribute to longtime Sinfonietta friend and supporter Cindy Pettigrew. For more information and tickets, visit washingtonsinfonietta.org.