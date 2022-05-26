News Meridian High School Walk Out Against Gun Violence Elicits Powerful Responses May 26, 2022 1:58 PM by FCNP.com Students at Meridian HS proceeded to walk out the front doors to gather down at the football field. The procession began at noon today. Near the field, the school’s recently-planted sustainable farming project could be seen as the crowd continued down to the field. The students brought hand-made posters with messages like “Protect Children, Not Guns” and “I Can’t Buy a Kinder Egg but I Can Buy an AR-15.” Among the speakers were Delegate Marcus Simon (D) and Victoria Virasingh (D), who is running in the primary this year for District 8. Student organizers took time to make stirring remarks, underscoring that “Enough is enough.” A “die-in” took place at the end of the protest, lasting 213 seconds. Each second represented a mass shooting that took place this year. Facebook Twitter LinkedIn