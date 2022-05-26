In Memoriam: Bobby Jones

Bobby Jones

Bobby Gordon Jones Sr, 83, formerly of McLean, VA died May 17th, at his home in New Bern, NC. He was the loving husband of Marie Jones for 66 years. He was born in Accotink, VA, he was the son of late Lusher and Lucy Jones.

He was a prominent businessman in the McLean, Great Falls, Vienna communities as he owned and operated B&M Exxon Servicenter/Auto Body in Chesterbrook McLean and B&M Automotive in Vienna.

Bobby’s passion was his work and serving all of his customers, priding himself in his quality of work and the personal relationships he built with them. He considered all of them family.

He enjoyed many hobbies some of which were antique cars, camping, race horses, farming, the beach and offshore fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons and two daughters, Bobby Jones Jr of Summit Point, WV., Casey Jones of New Bern, NC., Debbie Thompson of New Bern, NC., and Joyce Beans of Berryville, VA. as well two brothers and one sister, Douglas Jones of Leesburg, VA., Jerry Jones of Chesapeake Beach, MD., Gladys Valliere of Granbury, TX. along with 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will occur at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Community Church of God, 2500 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA 22027 with a graveside service to follow at National Memorial Park. A visitation for Bobby was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Murphy Funeral Homes of Falls Church.

