Letter to the Editor: F.C. Chamber Says Thanks

Editor,



The Greater Falls Church Chamber and its members are grateful that the proposed Commercial and Industrial Tax (C&I) failed. Passage would have had significant ramifications for our community — a ripple effect hurting our businesses, services and ultimately Falls Church families.



Businesses in Falls Church have struggled – valiantly – for the past two-plus years, adapting and responding to the global pandemic. We continue our struggles daily as our members navigate labor shortages, supply chain challenges, and the threat of lost income from fewer office rentals and nonrenewal of leases. The Chamber exists to protect our businesses and our families, and to safeguard the business-friendly reputation we’ve fostered that makes Falls Church such an attractive place for new businesses to locate. Now is certainly not the time for a new tax, nor the foreseeable future. Our membership overwhelmingly agreed – and enthusiastically engaged to help defeat the proposal.



The Chamber appreciates the support we received from Mayor Tarter and the City Council, as well as the thoughtful briefing from City Manager Wyatt Shields. While the C&I Tax could have become a new revenue source for the city, we heard loud and clear from our community that it would hurt our businesses.



Thankfully, our elected officials heard us. The road to economic recovery may yet be long, but we have one less obstacle.

Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director, Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce

Emily Jenkins, Greater Falls Church Chamber Board of Directors

Falls Church