Full Slate of Games Brings Mostly Positive Results for Mustangs

The weather in Falls Church was beautiful all week, meaning that the Meridian High Mustangs were able to compete in their full schedule of various athletics events. Soccer, lacrosse, baseball, softball, and tennis all saw busy slates of action, and for the most part, the Mustangs were able to come away with victories.



The boys’ soccer team was able to remain unbeaten with wins over Brentsville on Tuesday (4-2) and Skyline on Friday (11-0), both on the road, while the girls split a pair of matchups with those same schools on the same nights, though both of their games were at home. They lost 1-5 to Brentsville before dominating Skyline 8-0, bringing their total record to an even 3-3-3.



Boys’ lacrosse only played in one game, a 9-5 win over John Handley at home Monday evening to move to 5-5 on the season. The girls added a pair of wins to extend their streak to six games, dominating Handley 25-5 on Monday and then taking care of business against Bishop O’Connell with a 20-8 victory on Thursday. Both games were at home.



After a rough start, the baseball team has hit its stride and swept all three of their matchups this week to improve their record to 8-4, toppling both Brentsville and Skyline on the road before defeating Washington-Liberty at home. They beat Brentsville in a low-scoring 2-1 affair on Tuesday and then Skyline 6-3 on Friday, and beat Washington-Liberty 6-2. Softball endured a very rough schedule as they played four games, all on the road, though they were able to split them and now sit at 4-7 for the year. They began their week with a dominant 13-1 victory over Annandale on Monday as Elle Ehrlich hit a grand slam, but they lost in equally convincing fashion in their following two as Brentsville defeated them 11-1 on Tuesday and Skyline 10-0 on Friday. They were however able to end their week on a positive note as they beat Madeira 21-4 on Saturday.



Finally, both tennis teams were able to sweep up as the boys, who began the year 0-3, are now on a six game winning streak ever since. They beat Warren County 7-2 at home on Monday and then went on the road to beat Skyline 9-0 on Friday, while the girls took home a pair of dominant 9-0 decisions, on the road against Warren County on Monday and at home as they hosted Woodbridge on Thursday. Their total record now sits at 5-3.



Next week is sure to bring more of the same thrilling action, with the track team also back in competition as well.