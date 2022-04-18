Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

Shown here is Kemper M. (left) and Elijah P. (right). (Photo: Allison Petty)

Brilliant Pitching Duel Sees Blueberries Edge Out Takis.



Two of the best Little League pitching efforts seen in Little City in some time underscored action in last week’s Wednesday nightcap. Elijah P. struck out ten, giving up only 1 hit, and walking 2 for the Blueberries (Greiner) enroute to the win. Kemper M. took the mound for the Takis (Mullin), striking out all 15 outs, and only issuing 1 walk, yet still took the loss.



The Takis hopped out to a fast lead in the first inning when Kemper M. walked, working his way around the bases, ultimately scoring on a delayed steal of home. The Blueberries then snatched the lead in the bottom of the 4th inning to claim a 2-1 victory over the Takis. Declan M. helped the Blueberries pull away for the win with a well-placed infield roller, allowing two runs to score after a throwing error.



The Blueberries were led by Declan M., Elijah P. and Teddy G. all with one hit. The Takis were led by Kemper M. with one hit and a walk, with Drew F. also drawing a walk.



Both teams are back in action this week! For a full list of all upcoming games, please check out www.fckll.org.