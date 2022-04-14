Falls Church Calendar: April 14 — 20, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, April 14

Informal Networking Breakfast. The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host a networking breakfast at The Original Pancake House (7395 Lee Highway, Falls Church). 8:30 — 9:30 a.m.

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with tech issues and questions. 703-573-1060. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those interested in knitting and crocheting are invited to a weekly knitting group at Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 703-248-5030 (120 N. Virginia Ave) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Storytime Fun. Tysons-Pimmit Library will host a morning of songs, rhymes, stories, and activities for toddlers/preschoolers and their caregivers. No registration required. Best for ages 2 — 5. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Ukulele Thursday. Thomas Jefferson Library invites families to a morning of stories and ukulele music. Geared towards children up to 5 years of age. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Attendees will learn Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit within the theme of the activity. Geared towards ages 3 — 5 with an adult caregiver. Masks required; limited to 15 visitors. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

2022 F.C. Arts All Member Show (On-going). Running through Sunday, May 8. Visitors will find a wide variety of art created by 119 Falls Church Arts Gallery artists. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA.) Wednesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Camp MRSPL: Board Games. Students in grades K — 5 are invited to an afternoon of board games. Adult supervision required. 703-248-5030 (120 N. Virginia Ave) 1 — 3 p.m.

Pastel & Gouache: Mixed Media Painting. Those interested in mixed media painting are invited for an afternoon session with instructor Richard Levine at the F.C. Art Gallery. Visit fallschurcharts.org to register. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 — 3 p.m.

English Conversation Group. Those looking to improve their English are welcome to take part in an informal group at Thomas Jefferson Library. 703-573-1060. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 3 — 4 p.m.

Maundy Thursday at F.C. Episcopal. Falls Church Episcopal will host its Maundy Thursday Liturgy at the historic church, along with the washing of feet and a procession of the reserved sacrament to the Memorial Chapel. (103 West Columbia Street, Falls Church). 6:30 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday. First place and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Thursday Evening Book Group. This month, the group will discuss “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Held online through Zoom. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. 7 — 8 p.m.

District Trivia Thursdays. Trivia at Clare & Don’s. 703-532-9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Maundy Thursday Event at Christ Crossman. Christ Crossman United Methodist Church will host a special Maundy Thursday service. 384 N. Washington St, Falls Church. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Davis Mansion Tours (On-going). The Davis Mansion provides guests with a first-person glance at history. Registration required; tours offered weekly on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Tickets available for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Visit insidenovatix.com or call 703-777-2414 for information. (17269 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176.)

AARP Tax Assistance. Free tax help will be provided at Mary Riley Styles Public Library, presented by the AARP and IRS. By appointment only; Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Program ends April 18. 703-248-5031 (120 N. Virginia Ave.)

Sensory Time. A quieter, sensory-friendly storytime activity presented by Thomas Jefferson Library. Infant and Toddler Connection families are encouraged to attend. Ages 1 — 3. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Good Friday Luncheon. Columbia Baptist Church will host a luncheon in Stephenson Hall following its Good Friday Service. (103 West Columbia Street, Falls Church.) 12:30 — 1:30 p.m.

Asian American Voices in Poetry Talk. An online seminar highlighting the Asian American experience as explored through poetry. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Presented by Thomas Jefferson Library. 2 — 3 p.m.

Chess Club for Kids. Chess club focusing on instruction and practice games. Recommended for kids ages 6 — 13. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

F.C. Community Center Open Gym. F.C. Recreation and Parks members will be able to use the gym first-come, first-serve. Children in grades 3 — 5 may only use the gym with parent/guardian permission. Users must sign in at the front desk. Masks not required; do not visit the gym if experiencing Covid symptoms. 703-248-5077. F.C. Community Center, Kenneth R. Burnett Building (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church, VA 22046.) 5 — 10:30 p.m.

33rd Annual Evening of Comedy. For the 33rd Annual Evening of Comedy event, Wolf Trap presents three comedians in one evening, ending Saturday, Apr. 16. Friday, Apr. 15, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Apr. 16, 7 and 9:30 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). Covid-19 safety protocols observed. Visit wolftrap.org for information and tickets.

Saturday, April 16

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Free tours available at the farmhouse, taking place Saturday mornings Apr. — Oct, provided by trained docents. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Family Frog and Toad Storytime. Morning storytime for children ages 0 — 5 and their caregivers, with special guests Frog and Toad. 703-790-8088. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Sing Books with Emily. Singing storytime hosted by Emily, featuring a wide range of musical styles. Best suited for ages 4 — 7. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. 703-248-5031. (120 N. Virginia Ave.) 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Learn Vietnamese. Participants will have a chance to learn and practice Vietnamese with a native speaker. Walk-ins welcome. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

GIVE Tutoring. Free tutoring for children in kindergarten — 6th provided by GIVE, a high school student-run non-profit organization. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 2 p.m.

Wine Tasting Saturdays. Dominion Wine & Beer hosts wine tasting every Saturday, conducted by an industry professional. Call 703-533-3030 for information. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct, Falls Church.) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Visit the National Parks. Park guide John Bunker will talk about his top 10 tips for planning a trip to the country’s National Parks. No registration required. 703-248-5031. (120 N. Virginia Ave.) 1 — 2 p.m.

Poetry Workshop. Poetry workshop presented by Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library, hosted by Elaine Zhang. Best for ages 8 — 12. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 3 — 4:30 p.m.

Movie Night: Mulan. Woodrow Wilson Library will be showing Mulan (2020), rated PG-13. For ages 13 and up. Masks optional. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church.) 3 — 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, fish, cheese, produce, dairy, baked goods, and other local finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Monday, April 18

Baby Yoga. Morning session of baby yoga presented by Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Songs, rhymes, stories, and activities for toddlers/preschoolers and adult caregivers. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Parkinson’s Foundation Communication Club. Hosted by the Kensington, the Parkinson’s Communication Club takes place online every Monday, led by Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist. The Club helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer in a group environment. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for information. 3 — 4 p.m.

Maker Mondays. Attendees will be able to build with Legos, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets, Magna-Cars, Marble Run, Gears, and more. Materials provided by Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

ESOL Conversation Group. Online group for those looking to practice their English, meeting every Monday through Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for an invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

One-on-One English Practice. Visitors will practice speaking English with a Thomas Jefferson Library volunteer. One session per week. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 7:30 — 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session. The City Council will hold a virtual Work Session with all participating members of the Council. Members of the public may view this meeting via fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings or on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting. Work Sessions are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. Email [email protected] or call 703-248-5014 for more information. 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

F.C. Chamber Networking Luncheon. The Falls Church of Commerce will host its monthly networking luncheon at the Italian Cafe. Register online at fallschurchchamber.org. Contact Cathy Soltys ([email protected]) for information. The Italian Cafe (7161 Lee Highway, Falls Church). 11:30 a.m. — 1:15 p.m.

Movie Night: A Quiet Passion. Celebrate Poetry Month with a viewing of “A Quiet Passion,” the story of American poet Emily Dickinson. Rated PG-13. No food or drink allowed during the movie. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 6 — 8 p.m.

Dedication of City Hall Plaques and Memorial Tree Honoring Dan Sze. The City Hall renovation and LEED certification plaques will be dedicated, followed by a ceremony to dedicate memorial trees in honor of Council Member Daniel X. Sze. Email [email protected] or call 703-248-5014 for more information. City Hall (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 6 — 7:30 p.m.

The Two Harriets: Tubman and Beecher Stowe (Online). Presented by Dr. Richard Bell, attendees will learn about Harriet Tubman, “The General” who served as conductor on the Underground Railroad, and Harriet Beecher Stowe, the author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” For ages 16 and up. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 6:30 — 7:30 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Weekly trivia. 703-286-0995. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Mystery Book Group Online. The Tysons Mystery Book Group meets online on the third Tuesday of the month. This month’s title is “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Presented by Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library. 7 — 8 p.m.

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Weekly trivia. The winning team of 1 — 6 will receive a gift card as well as entry into online quarterly championships. 571-303-0177. (110 E Fairfax St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

NOVA’s Annual Green Festival 2022 (Online). Northern Virginia Community College’s annual Green Festival works to increase community awareness of regional, national, and global environmental issues and provide information regarding the ways individuals can help preserve the environment. Featuring a variety of presentations. Visit nvcc.edu/green-festival for information. 7 — 8:30 p.m. Festival concludes Wednesday, Apr. 20.

Wednesday, April 20

English Conversation Group. Conversation group for adults looking to practice their English. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 — 2:30 p.m.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting. The Mary Riley Styles Public Library Board of Trustees holds its regular monthly meeting on the third Wednesday of the month. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/362/library-board-of-trustees. (120 N. Virginia Ave.) 6 — 8 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board. Opportunity for teens to share ideas and earn volunteer credit. Grades 7 — 12. Email [email protected] for information. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, April 14

Sergio Mendes. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Steve Forbert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Thrillbillys. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, April 15

60’s Flower Power Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Live Music with Gabriel Donohue. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Eaglemania: Eagles Tribute Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Latent Defect. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Live Music Fridays. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

Smylin’ Jack Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Karl Stoll & The Danger Zone. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $10. 8:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Herb & Hanson. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, April 16

Stealin’ The Deal. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Live Music with Gabriel Donohue. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

The Talbott Brothers. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

James McMurtry with Marisa Anderson. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sunday, April 17

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wolf’s Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, April 18

The Zombies: Life is a Merry-Go-Round Tour. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tom Saputo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, April 19

Open Mic Night with Andy & Josh. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Delamitri. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Traditional Irish Music Session. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, April 20

Three Dog Night. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $79.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic Night with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER & ARTS

She Loves Me. A romantic musical comedy from the creators of “Fiddler on the Roof,” set in a 1930’s European perfumery. Audiences will see two salesclerks spar endlessly, saving their sweetest words for an anonymous pen pal—while unbeknownst to them, their “dear friend” is each other. Featuring songs like “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “A Trip to the Library” and the irrepressible title song. Last show: Apr. 24. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sigtheatre.org/events/202122/she-loves-me/. Call 703-820-9771 for more information. All audiences, including children, must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test to attend public performances and events at indoor venues. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206.)