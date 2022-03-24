New Signs Installed Around Little City

New wayfinding signs, such as the one pictured here on Roosevelt Blvd., can be found throughout the City to help locals and visitors alike to find important locations and parking in the Little City. (Photo: News-Press)

Behold, there are 42 colorful, handsome and artsy new direction-giving signs that have gone up around the City of Falls Church this week, the culmination of a three-year effort by the City’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) to add important public information and spruce the Little City up with a uniform look to improve its image.



The new “wayfinding” signs in Falls Church have resulted from EDA funding and planning efforts, in conjunction with the City Council here. Forty-two “vehicular wayfinding” signs have been installed to identify City boundaries for visitors driving into the City, and guide visitors driving to visitor-oriented destinations (City Hall, Downtown, Eden Center, State Theater, etc.) and public parking.

City officials also plan to remove older signs that would conflict with the new signs within the next two weeks.



EDA chair Bob Young, a local businessman, said he was very pleased with the new development. In a statement to the News-Press, he said the following:



“Thanks to the hard work of Becky Witsman, Val Weiner and Zak Bradley over a period of some three years, the City’s Wayfinding Signs have finally been put in place, bringing with them a new image for the city, making it easier for citizens and visitors to navigate around town and more easily find the public parking available.



“We also plan to supplement them as going forward our work on historical tourism progresses. While we have several glitches to rectify, we plan to have that work done over the next few weeks. Finally, we look forward to many of the existing signs being taken down over the same time period in order to declutter the landscape.”



Welcoming “gateway” signs have been installed at the four primary entry points into the City, while public parking and directional signage have been installed throughout the City’s main corridors.



Two pedestrian wayfinding signs were installed in the Tinner Hill Historic area to recognize its historical significance to the City. These two signs will guide visitors on a walking tour of the area’s historic sites. All other signage is designed to guide visitors who are driving, and are therefore larger than the pedestrian signage.



According to City officials, the project is not yet complete and additional sidewalk space will be added to sidewalks if needed to ensure ADA compliance. The City is committed to ensuring the functionality and accessibility of the sidewalks.



It was added in a statement that the “wayfinding” signs will promote the City’s economic development by welcoming visitors and shoppers, distinguishing the City’s gateways and directing them towards the City’s public parking, businesses and destinations.