Letter to the Editor: Banning Assault Rifles

Editor,



Semi automatic assault weapons should be illegal in the United States of America. All the most deadly shootings in recent US history have involved the use of high capacity machine guns. Firstly, according to everytownresearch.org, between the years of 2009 to 2020, a total of 1,363 people in the United States have been killed and 947 were wounded in a total of 240 mass shootings. For example, in these shootings the most devastating impact was when semi automatic assault weapons were used. Also, assault weapons have no purpose except to cause mass destruction. These are weapons that are meant to be used in war, not for civilian self defense. According to everytownresearch.org, 5 percent of all mass shootings deaths between 2009 and 2012 involved an assault weapon and accounted for 76 percent of injuries. This means that even though it was not in the majority of shootings, it caused the most devastating impact. In conclusion, semi automatic assault weapons should be illegal in the United States of America.



Yusuf Lashin

Falls Church