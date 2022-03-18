F.C. City’s EDO Opens Applications for New Small Business Financial Grants

The City of Falls Church Economic Development office has opened applications for $5,000 grants to help eligible small businesses and non-profits, using the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided by the federal government for Covid-19 related expenses.



Small businesses and non-profit organizations which have received local, state, and/or federal grant financial assistance are not eligible to apply for the grant. This includes receiving funds from the City’s previous small business micro grant program. The application is available at www.fallschurchva.gov/Grant.

The requirements for this grant differ from other City grants, so businesses and non-profit organizations are encouraged to review the terms to determine eligibility.



To be eligible for the grant, the business or non-profit must have been in operation at least one year prior to January 1, 2019, had a 25 percent to 80 percent loss in revenue between the end of calendar years 2019 and 2020, had gross receipts of no less than $50,000 and no more than $1 million, and more.



If the business or non-profit is eligible and receives a grant, grant funds can be used for expenses directly related to the impacts of Covid-19 such as retaining and/or supporting employees, rent or mortgage payments, paying vendor invoices, and facility cleaning/restoration.



Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. and completed in full, including an uploaded W-9 as well as a Letter of Determination or Form 990 if applicable.



Awardees will be chosen at random after eligibility is confirmed. The grant application is a public document and the names of the businesses awarded funds may be made public once funds are disbursed. Grant recipients will be required to use the funds by July 31, 2022 and to submit a final report of how funds were spent by August 31, 2022.



This program is managed by the City of Falls Church Economic Development Office.